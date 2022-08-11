The world’s largest ice sheet is more vulnerable to global warming than scientists previously thought

Credit: titoOnz/shutterstock



The eastern two-thirds of Antarctica is covered by an ice sheet so large that if it melted, the sea would rise 52 meters. Most scientists had once thought that this ice sheet was largely invulnerable to climate change, but not anymore. And our new research, published in Naturereveals the dire consequences of waking the sleeping giant of Antarctica.

Nearly 70% of the Earth’s fresh water is frozen in vast continental ice sheets covering Greenland and Antarctica. Together they store the equivalent of about 65 meters of sea level rise. Therefore, even relatively small changes in the volume of these remote polar ice caps will have a global impact. A estimated 1 billion people live within 10 meters of sea level, of which 230 million live within 1 meter.

Scientists measure changes in the volume of these ice sheets by estimating the mass input, usually via snowfall, and the mass output, usually melting snow and ice along with icebergs breaking off and drifting. The difference between inputs and outputs is known as the “mass balance” of the ice sheet, which is highly sensitive to climate change.

The most recent attempts to measure the ice sheet’s mass balance paint a very worrying picture. The Greenland ice sheet, which contains about 7.4 meters of sea level rise, has been lost 3,900 billion tons of ice between 1992 and 2018, raising global sea levels by 11 millimeters during this period. A similar story emerges from the western part of Antarctica, known as the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. It holds about 5.3 meters of sea level and lost more than 2,000 billion tons of ice between 1992 and 2017, which added about 6mm to the sea level.

A field camp on the surface of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet. Credit: Nerlie Abram, Author Provided



More sensitive than we thought

Perhaps surprisingly, much less work has focused on the East Antarctic Ice Sheet, which is by far the largest in the world but was thought to be much less vulnerable to global warming. This is because large areas of the ice sheet have persisted due to “natural” climate changes around the world millions of years, and because recent measurements indicate it has been in equilibrium or perhaps even gaining mass (a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, meaning more snow). In fact, the ice sheet may even be a little bit reduced sea level rise the past century.

However, over the past two decades, observations suggest that the East Antarctic Ice Sheet may be much more sensitive to global warming than previously thought. Important outlet glaciers like the Totten and Vanderford get thinner and retreat. And there are clear signs of mass loss in Wilkes Land, the ice caps’weak abdomen‘, so named because it rests on ‘land’ far below sea level, and so does very unstable.

Thickness of ice in Antarctica (UK and Ireland shown for scale). Credit: Data: Morlighem et al. (2020; Nature Geoscience) Image: Guy Paxman, author provided



Lessons from the past

There is also proof that parts of East Antarctica in the past retreated quite dramatically during warm periods, when carbon dioxide concentrations and atmospheric temperatures were only slightly higher than they are today.

It is likely that East Antarctica contributed several meters to global sea levels during the mid-Pliocene warm period about 3 million years ago, with ice loss concentrated in Wilkes Land. Recent work has also suggested that the ice in Wilkes Land retreated 700 km inland from its present position about 400,000 years ago, when global temperatures were only 1 or 2 degrees higher than they are today. An important lesson from the past is therefore that the East Antarctic Ice Sheet is very sensitive to relatively modest warming, even if it is currently stable.

Iceberg towers broken off from the East Antarctic Ice Sheet. Credit: Nerlie Abram, Author Provided



Don’t wake a sleeping giant

So what will happen in the coming decades and centuries? To answer this question, we recently analyzed projections from various computer simulations. Our results were alarming, but also provided some encouragement.

We found that the ice sheet is likely to remain largely in equilibrium in the near term, as any mass loss due to global warming will be offset by more snowfall. Although there are major uncertainties, we concluded that the ice sheet will only raise sea levels by about 2 cm by the year 2100, which is far less than the expected contribution from melting ice in Greenland or West Antarctica.

Over the next few centuries, however, the contribution of East Antarctica’s sea level will depend to a large extent on whether we succeed in curbing our emissions. If warming continues after 2100, supported by high emissions, East Antarctica could contribute about 1 to 3 meters by 2300 and about 2 to 5 meters by 2500, adding to the substantial contributions from Greenland and West Antarctica and poses a threat to millions of people living in coastal areas.

The edge of Vanderford Glacier, one of the main outlet glaciers that appears to be thinning and retreating into Wilkes Land, East Antarctica. Credit: Richard Jones, Author Provided



How much the sea would rise thanks to the melting water of the Elke Antarctic Ice Sheet if warming was kept below 2C (left column in each year) and in an extreme warming scenario (right). Credit: Richard Jones, Monash University, author provided



Crucially, however, our analysis suggests that if the Paris Agreement to limit warming to well below 2℃ is met, East Antarctica’s sea level contribution would remain below 0.5 meters, even over five centuries.

The fate of the world’s largest ice sheet remains in our hands.

The fate of the world’s largest ice sheet is in our hands, scientists say

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.