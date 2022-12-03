The World Cup 2022: Numbers

The story of the World Cup so far, through statistics.

From Saudi Arabia’s victory over Argentina to Suarez’s tears against Ghana and Japan leading Group E, there were many unpredictable stories at this World Cup.

But the numbers also tell an interesting story about the tournament so far.

120: Number of goals scored

14: Number of sentences imposed

9: Number of penalties scored

2: Own goals

Most goals by a team: 9 (England, Spain)

Most goals conceded by a team: 11 (Costa Rica)

Fewest goals against by a team: 1 (Brazil, Croatia, Morocco, Netherlands, Tunisia, USA)

Most goals scored by a player: 3 (Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo, Alvaro Morata, Marcus Rashford, Enner Valencia)

Most assists by a player: 3 (Harry Kane)

22: Decisions overturned by VAR

6: Penalty kicks awarded by VAR

3: Red cards

24: Yellow cards

Most yellow cards for one team: 14 (Saudi Arabia)

88,966: Highest attendance (Argentina vs Mexico)

39,089: Lowest attendance (Switzerland vs Cameroon)

Most players of one club: 17 (Barcelona FC)

Age of youngest player to appear: 18 years, 3 days (Youssoufa Moukoko)

Age of oldest player to appear: 39 years, 9 months, 23 days (Atiba Hutchinson)