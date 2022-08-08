The Voice star Wendy Moten reveals she’s still recovering… 10 months after on-stage fall

Wendy Moten is still recovering from the injuries she sustained while performing live on The Voice 10 months ago.

The 57-year-old singer, who was a member of Blake Shelton’s team in Season 21, tripped over a floor monitor and fell on both her arms, breaking several bones.

In a new interview with PeopleMoten revealed she is in a bit of a state of disbelief at the length of her recovery and rehabilitation, which still includes going to physical therapy three times a week.

The Memphis, Tennessee resident, who now lives in Nashville, suffered a broken right elbow, a broken left wrist and fractured a small piece of bone in her left hand.

Although she was in severe pain and without the use of her arms, Moten would continue in the competition for three more weeks until the final on December 16, where she finished second.

The singer, the daughter of a pastor who started singing in a church choir as a child, was due to return home to Tennessee the next day and undergo surgery.

‘I’ve never been broken,’ Moten admitted, ‘so it’s a new experience, but I remind myself that there are people who deal with much more serious things. I will be ok. I’ll just keep working on it.’

She went to reveal that doctors ended up putting a piece of titanium in her elbow to hold her arm together.

‘At the moment my elbow is still bent and my fingers are crooked, but with the occupational and physical therapy I am now undergoing, I hope things will return to normal soon,’ explains Moten.

Despite her rehab schedule and the pain and anxiety she still suffers, Moten is currently on tour opening up to country music star Vince Gill.

She has shared photos and videos on Instagram of her experiences on the road with Gill, who is also a member of the legendary rock band The Eagles when not recording or performing his solo music.

‘Last night at @THERYMAN and ANOTHER standing OVATION?!? WHAT!!! THANK YOU NASHVILLE,” she captioned a clip in which she received rousing applause from the audience. Tonight is the last night of @vincegillofficial’s 4 night Ryman residence! I CAN NOT WAIT!!’

Moten says she first met Gill in 2016 and eventually banded with him in the 10-piece western swing band, The Time Jumpers.

She is currently working on a new project with producer extraordinaire Paul Worley, who is best known for co-producing Lady Antebellum’s self-titled debut album with Victoria Shaw, and for discovering and co-producing the Dixie Chicks with Blake Chancey.

Her History: The Memphis, Tennessee native who now calls Nashville home is the daughter of a pastor who started singing in a church choir as a child