The UK lacks a clear plan for fighting inflation

Growth in the UK is expected to be lower than its competitors in the coming years, and inflation is expected to be higher and more persistent. But I think it’s worth looking at under-priced risk: that a muddled government response could inadvertently set the already ruined British state ablaze because ministers have a clear sense of macroeconomic structure. to miss.

Last month, Boris Johnson, still the prime minister, told reporters that railroad workers… expect too much when they asked for a 7 percent pay raise — that’s less than the current 9.4 percent inflation rate. “Excessive wage demands will make it incredibly difficult to end the current challenges facing families around the world with rising costs of living,” he said.

These sentiments have since been echoed by ministers – and appear to be something they say privately, at. Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, has called for wage moderation everywhere. But using public sector pay frameworks (which recommend how pay for civil servants should be set) and government budgets (allowing for those pay levels to be achieved) as a tool to help guide price levels would be a huge change for the UK. policy standards.

Britain uses monetary policy to tackle inflation; it’s been decades since we had a so-called income policy to fight inflation. Indeed, the pay review bodies, panels that advise ministers on public pay levels, are only asked to consider how best to manage the services. For example the assessment panel for teachers has a mandate “to promote recruitment and retention, within the limits of affordability throughout the school system”. You are not asked to think about other wage earners.

It is not unreasonable to think that compensation schemes in the public sector can be used as a benchmark for other employers. But if you try to use the single public sector wages tool to both preserve the public sector and and inflation, you will end up missing at least one. And at this point, it will almost certainly be the retention that suffers.

After 12 years of squeeze, Britain simply has no room to use government budgets as anti-inflationary ballast. Take the NHS, where 6.6 million people in England are on a waiting list. That is more than 10 percent of the country. My colleague John Burn-Murdoch has already written that it is possible that the performance of the NHS is causing a large number of people to struggle to get back to work after the pandemic.

A crisis is brewing here. The kindest word I can think of to describe the government’s plans to… attack on the waiting list is “flaky”; parts of the hospital system have not yet recovered to even their pre-pandemic performance levels, let alone a pace where they can close the care backlog.

Things are likely to get worse – and become a political problem as well. Take this much-watched measure, once the main target of NHS performance, of how many patients are treated within four hours of arriving at an emergency department. Things are already bleak – and will get worse as the weather turns.

In addition to a short-term problem, there is a long-term problem. The NHS salary (and the training pipeline) is already well short of what it takes to fill jobs: nurses’ pay has fallen by about 10 per cent over the past ten years. The Nuffield Trust, a think tank, estimates England is short of 12,000 hospital doctors and 50,000 nurses. A recent report of the parliamentary committee noted that there are 200,000 job openings in the health and social care system.

It is difficult to see how the existing workforce can cope with the ever-increasing demand for healthcare. Most of the low-hanging efficiencies that can be squeezed out of the English NHS without upfront expenditure have been exploited. For example, according to the Health Foundation, the average hospital length for inpatients has decreased by 22 percent since 2010. But that happened. There is no more slack to give. From now on, the tight budget will turn into poorer services.

A similar story can be told across much of the state. Teachers are also hard to find; I’ve seen a local school near my home in South London that fell below the legal minimum of 190 days a year. The local government, which offers services from garbage collection to social care, is crippled. There are parts of the state that are now collapsing and cannot absorb new austerity measures on real terms.

So what do you do when you’re worried about inflation and growth? Well, go back to the first principles:

Set salary to fill vacancies

Set service budgets to buy what you need within your tax rules

Set taxes to roughly balance the fiscal position in the medium term

Set benefit percentages to protect lower-income households from the horrific price increases

Accelerate monetary policy shift to contain inflation

This is a classic macroeconomic framework – the kind of thing that could have been suggested by Jan Tinbergen, the late, great Dutch economist. Find out what your goals are and make sure you have at least one instrument on each of these goals.

These instruments work against each other: I outline a proposal to borrow some of the money, spend it, raise wages, and then make the Bank of England lean harder on demand with a tighter monetary policy. This could lead to an extended period of above-comfortable inflation. But this is a orderly macroeconomic structure — one that sticks together. You know how the parts will shake and move as the facts change.

Conversely, if you try to draw a hard line on inflation using public services as a counter-inflationary weapon, you run the risk of ministers eventually losing control anyway, and then wasting money on bailing out public services and energy-shocked. families panicked a few months hence. Indeed, a “determined” framework is one that will struggle Lake if inflation surprises positively. It is likely to disintegrate under political pressure as real household income, hospital performance and school hours decline.

The shift in terms of trade since the start of the war in Ukraine has made the UK poorer and Britain has to blame the losses. But straining government budgets means asking the same officials who took the hit since 2010 to take it again. And given the lack of slack in the state and the goodwill among that staff, that certainly means cutting the services as well. In essence, this really is one of the strangest macroeconomic ideas: using hospitalizations and the length of the school day as a tool to tackle inflation.

