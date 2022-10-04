WhatsNew2Day
The truth behind Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde's most shocking scenes:

US
By Jacky

The truth behind Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde's most shocking scenes: Netflix's graphic new film has left audiences 'disgusted' – LIZZIE MAY's video looks at what really happened to JFK and more

By Lizzie May for Mailonline

Published: 08:58, October 4, 2022

Anna De Armas’ fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biography Blonde has provoked a backlash from viewers over its graphic depictions of rape, sexual assault and abortion.

And while viewers and critics have branded it ‘unwatchable’ and ‘depressing’, it has shot to the top of Netflix’s most watched charts.

The film does not claim to be factual, but many of its most shocking scenes are based on events that really happened in Monroe’s life. This video explanation looks at what really happened.

