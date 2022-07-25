The Star gambler Kim Nguyen has case against casino thrown out after losing $950,000

A banned gambler’s attempt to recoup $950,000 she lost at Sydney’s Star casino has been thrown out of court.

Beauty therapist Kim Nguyen has sued The Star by accusing the casino of banning her, revoking her membership for no reason and making misleading statements to police.

The Fairfield East woman claims she was given a one-year verbal ban in April 2021 with no end date.

She says she did not contest the ban at the time because of Covid-19 and family problems.

Also prevented from starting a job as a travel host at the casino, Ms Nguyen launched the NSW Supreme Court action to overturn the ban.

Not only did she want to return to the casino to recover $950,000 in losses, but she reportedly had $2,500 in credit left that was not fully repaid when her membership was revoked.

She was not legally represented in court, but her partner spoke on her behalf.

In a ruling on Monday, Associate Justice Joanne Harrison said Ms Nguyen was informed a number of times that she had no viable cause for action and that she had the opportunity to seek legal advice, but she did not.

“This court is prohibited by law from granting relief in connection with an exclusion order,” the judge said.

She has decided not to exercise her discretion to give Ms Nguyen another chance to reiterate her statement of claim “because she has no viable reason to sue.”

Her case was dismissed and she has to pay the costs of The Star.