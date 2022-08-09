The search came as Trump is weighing another run for the presidency.

The FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago came as former President Donald J. Trump considers an increasingly likely third bid for the White House. He has considered making an unusually early announcement this year, a move designed in part to protect himself from a flurry of damaging revelations stemming from congressional and criminal investigations into his attempts to stay in power after losing to power. the 2020 elections.

But there are mounting doubts about his viability as a candidate in 2024. A New York Times/Siena poll last month showed that while Trump maintained his primacy in the party, a significant number of Republicans said they would not support him in a rematch. with President Biden. In that hypothetical matchup, Mr. Trump followed President Biden, 41 percent to 44 percent.

During campaign rallies and speeches this year, Mr. Trump has continued to use the 2020 election as a political cudgel. He insisted that electoral fraud should be the main problem in the midterm elections, and that the investigation into his actions to undermine the results was merely a political hoax.