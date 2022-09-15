The rollercoaster ahead for the economy and investors

The writer is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, and advisor to Allianz and Gramercy

The stunning shift in market mood and prices over the past week is a testament to the underlying instability in the current environment for policymakers and investors. And it is an instability that will increase in the coming months.

The catalyst for what many called “market carnage” on Tuesday — 3 to 5 percent one-day losses in major US stock indices — was, of course, an ugly inflation report. And the August data for the US was disappointing in so many ways, including, most importantly, higher month-on-month gains and an easing of core inflation drivers.

Judging by the dramatic rise in 2-year Treasury yields, as well as moves elsewhere in Treasuries, the markets found themselves climbing towards price at an “HFL” moment – that is, rates that go higher, get there faster. and stay there longer.

This time around, the slowdown in investors accepting a faster turnaround in central banks’ highly supportive market approach had little to do with policymakers’ previous tendency to weaken the message of anti-inflation policy. Rather, this trend had helped to keep hopes of a flawless soft landing and a quick turnaround from a tightening liquidity regime.

But since Fed Chair Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole address in late August, Federal Reserve officials have been unusually consistent in expressing their unwavering commitment to combat unacceptably high inflation and conveying the policy implications.

There will be more invigorating realities to digest for policymakers and investors in the coming months.

First, the vulnerability of global growth is increasing. Europe has yet to complement the tax-driven protection of households against high prices with an orderly approach to energy allocation that minimizes short- and long-term structural damage to the economy.

China has yet to find a politically acceptable way out of the Covid “life versus livelihood” trap that, without progress in effective nationwide vaccination, undermines the country’s contribution to supply and demand in the global economy. Even the US, the strongest of the systemically important economies, is facing headwinds from internal growth. And all this at a time when inflationary pressures, and the accompanying destruction of demand, will only slowly disappear.

As this develops, market inconsistencies will be harder to sustain. Higher short-term returns erode the TINA (There Is No Alternative) advantage that stocks have had for a long time. Longer-term bonds now offer better protection against a major global slowdown and stress in the financial system. And the economic and financial risks of such a strong dollar, both domestically and, more importantly, internationally, are harder to circumvent.

Needless to say, this is not a good environment for central banks to catch up. The risk of yet another policy error, which is already uncomfortably high, is increasing.

Given the high inflation rates, the Fed has no choice but to accelerate its policy response, including an unprecedented third consecutive rise of 0.75 percentage points next week. This will be accompanied by an acceleration in the pace of the Fed’s balance sheet deleveraging and, I suspect, an upward revision of forecasts for the peak of this interest rate cycle.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank must consider the implications of significant fiscal policy efforts to offset the impact of the energy crisis on households and businesses.

The natural tendency to ease monetary policy stance in the face of fragile global growth and worrying instability in financial markets clashes with the reality of persistently high inflation and the urgent need to restore policy credibility. Central bank hesitation would only exacerbate the magnitude and complexity of the economic and policy challenges of 2023.

This week’s market turmoil isn’t just about the clash between recent market over-optimism and economic and policy realities. It is also a reflection of investors coping better with the complex uncertainty facing both policymakers and their own approach to asset allocation.

The good news lies in the twin prospects that economies will leave a long period of inefficient resource allocation, and value will be restored in markets that have been severely disrupted by over-prolonged central bank intervention. To realize such prospects, economies and markets still need to overcome the increased potential for policy errors, market stress and the behavioral problems that typically accompany investor sentiment whips.