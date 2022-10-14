The Rings of Power Ending Explained and What to Expect in Season 2

While Halbrand has done a respectable job hiding his secret identity for most of the season, it seems as if the arrival at Ost-in-Edhil has shaken something in him: he gets whole too eager to visit Celebrimbor’s workshop and helpfully begins to give hints that no one has asked for about using the power of these magical materials to control flesh as a total creeper.

“I see things clearly now and I’ve had this revelation. You know, this idea that I’ve been working on, power over the flesh,” said Sauron/Halbrand actor Charlie Vickers. Den of Geek when we ask him what he thinks during these scenes leading to the forging of the first three Rings of Power. Sauron points Celebrimbor in the right direction, and the Elvensmith immediately sets to work, using the small supply of mithril he has mixed with other elements to forge these powerful artifacts. It will be with these rings that Sauron will gain that “power over flesh”, creating the One Ring to bend all other ring-bearers of Middle-earth to his will.

By the end of the episode, Sauron’s plan has essentially worked, but not before making it clear to Galadriel about his secret identity, rubbing her face in the fact that she was the reason he was able to return to Middle-earth in the first place and on and on. that he would very much like to continue using her to achieve his own goals. Only with her willing participation this time.

How Galadriel will eventually handle the emotional fallout from these revelations is something that will probably take ages to unpack, but as for season 2, phew, if you thought she hated Sauron before…..

Is the strange Gandalf?

Despite the fact that “Alloyed” starts by declaring that the Stranger is Sauron, that revelation is a huge deception, not to mention a big mistake on the part of the mysterious witches who have been following him for a few episodes now. She fully believe he is Sauron until they find out he isn’t the moment right before he defeats them.

They do, however, give us an idea of ​​his true identity. After he unleashes magic on them, they refer to the stranger as an “Istar,” a word that will be very familiar to fans of JRR Tolkien’s work. As the Stranger later explains to Nori, ‘Istar’ essentially means ‘wise’ or ‘sorcerer’. It also refers to a group of five Maiar spirits sent to aid the people of Middle-earth against Sauron. These included the creatures that would come to be known as Saruman the White, Radagast the Brown and, yes, Gandalf the Gray.