The Project’s Lisa Wilkinson seen for the first time since THAT Brittany Higgins Logies speech

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lisa Wilkinson has been spotted in public for the first time since her Logies speech scandal.

The 62-year-old appeared dejected as she returned to her Melbourne hotel room on Thursday night.

The project’s host had just sat down for an interview with pro surfer and actor Rasmus King before the show.

Lisa Wilkinson (pictured) has been spotted in public for the first time since her Logies speech scandal

Lisa had a grim expression on her face as she walked back to her room, carrying a soda can and her phone.

She had previously beamed for a selfie with the 17-year-old sportsman and a friend, holding up her phone to get a good angle.

The controversial television host gave the two men a hearty laugh, but seemed gloomy again after the photo session.

The 62-year-old appeared dejected as she returned to her Melbourne hotel room on Thursday night

Lisa had a grim expression as she walked back to her room with a soda can

The project’s host had just sat down for an interview with pro surfer and actor Rasmus King (right) before the show

She had previously beamed for a selfie with the 17-year-old sportsman and a friend, holding up her phone to get a good angle

Lisa opted for a trendy oversized olive blazer and black turtleneck for the outing.

She completed the look with dark trousers and a pair of white sneakers, and carried a brown designer bag with a thatched roof.

Lisa returned to The Project in July and was reportedly “racing back” to Australia so she could fill the guest position, having left for Hollywood several weeks after her disastrous Logies speech that led to a rape case being postponed.

The controversial television host gave the two men a hearty laugh, but seemed gloomy again after the photo shoot

Lisa opted for a trendy oversized olive blazer and black turtleneck for the outing

She completed the look with dark trousers and a pair of white sneakers, and carried a brown designer bag with thatched roof

Lisa returned to The Project in July and would reportedly ‘race back’ to Australia so she could fill the host position

It came after she left for Hollywood several weeks after her disastrous speech from Logies, which led to a rape case being postponed.

The former Today presenter was taken off the air in June after speaking out about Brittany Higgins’ upcoming rape trial while receiving an award at the Logies.

As a result, the trial in question, originally scheduled for June 27, was postponed to October.

An ACT Supreme Court judge ruled Wilkinson’s speech had “erased” the line between impeachment and admission of guilt.

The former Today presenter was taken off the air in June after speaking out about Brittany Higgins’ upcoming rape trial while receiving an award at the Logies. Pictured on The Project in July

Wilkinson is expected to be called as a witness at the trial, as she had interviewed the prosecutor on The Project before the charges were filed.

In her absence from the live panel, she recorded interviews in California with the likes of Gloria Allred and Ryan Tedder for The Project.

Lisa broke her social media silence and revealed she was in Los Angeles on July 18.

The trial in question, originally scheduled for June 27, was therefore adjourned to October

She shared a photo of herself outside The Hotel California in Palm Springs and announced that she will be working on interviews for the show.

‘Spacious room at the Hotel California! I’m here in the US for some very special @theprojecttv interviews. Can’t wait to share more…” she wrote.

She had last posted to her Instagram on July 10, to plug in her pre-recorded interview with swimmer Michael Klim, which aired on The Project that evening.