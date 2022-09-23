The Project: Carrie Bickmore reveals the gruelling leg exercise at the gym

Carrie Bickmore has shared with fans the exhausting leg exercise she tried at the gym but only lasted 30 seconds.

The Project host, 41, posted a video to Instagram on Friday of her performing a challenging reverse bike workout.

The super-fit mom of three used her arms to support her weight as she rhythmically pushed her legs back and forth to dance music.

A personal trainer encouraged her off-camera by saying, “Come on, Carrie, let’s go,” which gave her the extra push to reach the half-minute mark.

Carrie was proud of herself for reaching her target time without stopping.

In the caption of the video, she said she “fell apart at the end, but it made it to 30 seconds.”

Carrie previously spoke about her healthy lifestyle in an interview with Women’s Health.

She said a combination of Pilates, running, CrossFit and eating a balanced diet help her stay in shape.

“I walk most days, I run, and on the weekends I do a Pilates class. I also just started CrossFit,” Carrie told the magazine.

“I found a KX Pilates studio that uses weights, so it’s fast. Some weeks I get five workouts, some just three. But I’m pretty relaxed about it and my weeks are pretty active no matter what I do,” she continued.

For her diet, Carrie sticks to a basic breakfast, followed by a mix of healthy carbohydrates, lean protein, and vegetables.

‘For breakfast I usually eat yogurt and muesli or porridge. Then I’ll have coffee and a wrap or sushi for lunch in the middle of the morning,” she said.