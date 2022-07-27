The new pyramids? That’s the vision of the Saudi tyrant whose desert city could cost $1 TRILLION

Imagine, if you can, a 105-mile pencil-thin horizontal skyscraper — a side-scratcher — cutting through high mountains and arid desert.

It will house a city of nine million people. There will be no cars or streets but flying taxis: oh and a giant fake moon, animatronic dinosaurs and an army of robots to harvest food, cook and clean for the spoiled populace.

And the CO2 emissions will be zero.

As these fantastic concept photos show, there would be nowhere in the world like the town of Neom.

Which is no surprise.

The sci-fi architecture — often reminiscent of the futuristic 1982 film Blade Runner — is indeed influenced by the masters of Hollywood special effects.

The 105-mile monolith will boast a stadium on a mountain, a Jurassic Island ski resort

Throughout history, megalomaniac dreamers have tried to emulate the ambition of Egyptian pharaohs and build their own equivalent of the great pyramids with varying degrees of success.

Now it is the turn of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud with his plans to create Neom.

And it’s already struggling to take shape in one of the world’s most bare spots.

Detailed plans were unveiled this week for this massive metropolis and, with a price tag estimated to reach $1 trillion, it’s clear they’re getting weirder and weirder.

The big question, even with his country’s $620 billion sovereign wealth fund, not to mention the world’s second-largest proven oil reserves to play with, is whether his vision is just too fantastic to ever be realized. It might be the largest structure ever built, but could it become history’s most epic folly?

bin Salman presides over an authoritarian regime that routinely jails, tortures and murders opponents – most notably the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 – but MBS, as he is known, has tried hard to be recognized internationally as a reformer and modernizer.

And it doesn’t get much more modern than Neom, an amalgamation of the Greek word for ‘new’ and the Arabic word for ‘future’.

Neom, announced in 2017 by the prince, is the flagship project in a master plan to diversify Saudi Arabia’s oil-dependent economy as the world moves towards greener energy alternatives.

Five years later, Neom – which MBS insists should be completed by 2030 – is plagued by setbacks as an army of workers and advisers struggle to cope with his fickle temperament and ever-changing ideas.

MBS, 36, reportedly found the location for his dream city in Saudi Arabia’s remote Tabuk province after landing there in his helicopter. “I want to build my pyramids,” he told advisers. He has already built a palace there.

But at least the pyramids were based on what was feasible at the time. An internal “style catalog” for Neom, seen by Bloomberg News, includes flying elevators, an urban “spaceport” and buildings “shaped like a double helix, the outstretched wings of a falcon and a flower in bloom.” Neom will also feature a ski resort, The Vault, built in an artificial valley created by blowing a chunk out of a mountain (in winter, even in the desert, the temperature drops on the mountain top, so it’s possible to make fake snow outside).

A marina is planned for the Red Sea to attract vacationers who would otherwise have gone to the French Riviera.

MBS is a sci-fi fan, and the Neom team has commissioned work from, among others, designers who created the look of the Guardians Of The Galaxy and Dark Knight Batman films, as well as a futurist who contributed to the dystopian zombie films World War has worked Z and I am legend. Chris Gray, a California writer, says he was hired to research the “aesthetics” of major sci-fi films and books, including Blade Runner.

The glittering centerpiece of Neom will be The Line, an elongated ‘linear’ city 33 times the size of New York. It is close to the borders with Jordan and Egypt and stretches from the desert in the east to the Red Sea in the west. Designed by leading American firm Morphosis Architects, The Line actually consists of two tall buildings running parallel and connected by walkways. It will be only 200 meters wide. They will have mirrored surfaces and rise up to 500 meters above sea level – higher than the Empire State Building.

Neom will have 14 industrial sectors, including energy, media and food production, and two robots for every citizen.

Challenges remain, not least the amount of shade that will be created by the parallel buildings. Neom planning papers admit that lack of sunlight can harm the health of some residents.

Gardens and parks, plus a huge sports stadium 300 meters high where robots could one day struggle in cage fights, will be housed between the parallel buildings.

The line is so long that even the curvature of the Earth – about eight inches per mile – has to be taken into account, so a gap will be left intermittently to ‘bend’ the line where necessary. Thanks to a high-speed rail line that runs under The Line, passengers can get from one end of the city to the other in just 20 minutes. An alternative means of transport are those flying taxis.

MBS has hailed The Line as “a civilizational revolution that puts people first.” But foreign investors, whom he is eager to attract, have made it clear that his regime’s human rights record, in his compassion, is hardly encouraging.

MBS says Neom will be a testing ground for new technologies that could revolutionize city life. Despite the region having almost no fresh water and temperatures soaring above 100F, the planners promise that the inhabitants of Neom will live in harmony with nature. Desalination plants will process water from the Red Sea and the blazing sun will supply solar energy to a fully renewable electricity grid.

Cloud seeding, a technology designed to create rain by adjusting the weather and outside temperature, will cool the city and water the crops that will provide fresh produce.

So-called ‘smart’ technology is capable of acting independently and virtually everything about Neom will be smart. The vegetables that will grow vertically from the sides of buildings will be ‘autonomously harvested’ by robots and transported to ‘community canteens’. Residents pay a subscription for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Neom will feature experimental technologies including, in a $5 billion partnership with a US company, the world’s largest green hydrogen production facility, which exploits the area’s solar and wind power. Other innovations include a Jurassic Park-style island with robotic dinosaurs, advanced surveillance systems that use drones and microphones to “ensure residents’ safety” by monitoring their every move, and holographic teachers on hand. to teach on-demand in schools.

MBS even wants a beach where the sand glows in the dark. A giant artificial moon would glow every night and could even stream live images from space.

Insiders say the money being thrown at Neom is breathtaking even by Saudi standards, and much of it is spent on consultants whose ideas often only survive a week or two before being thrown out.

For example, Silver Beach, a coastal community for at least 50,000 people, was inspired by the Cote d’Azur and designed by an Italian company that specializes in making superyachts. Instead of sand, the beach would have been crushed marble because the silver would glisten in the sun. Sources say it was dropped because it was not considered sufficiently “distinctive.”

Given the shortage of homegrown engineering and design talent in Saudi Arabia, huge amounts are being allocated to attract thousands of foreigners with a tax-free, $1 million expense allowance for the most seniors.

The project has been plagued by delays caused by the pandemic, recession and the reluctance of foreign investors to do business with the repressive Saudi regime. But the biggest headache has been the exodus of foreign personnel despairing of MBS’s ever-expanding vision, not to mention his country’s human rights record.

With MBS demanding daily updates and meddling in ever-smaller details, the reportedly volcanic temper of Neom chief Nadhmi al-Nasr and his failure to curb MBS’s fantasy has prompted dozens of senior staff to resign.

“We couldn’t even estimate construction costs,” said an American hospitality expert who fled a job at the ski resort after just five months. “We hung buildings on the side of cliffs and we didn’t even know the geology.”

Another stumbling block is the 20,000 tribes that the government plans to relocate. Some have said they will not be removed from their ancestral lands: Anyone who refused to withdraw was labeled a “terrorist” and killed by Saudi special forces.

Dubai has shown that modern cities can emerge from the desert in years — but skeptics question whether Neom is even beyond the vast wealth and vanity of the Saudi royal family.