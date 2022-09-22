The new Astro A30 headset can pull in audio from three gadgets at once

The real victims of Facebook catfish scams are the scammers, who have smuggled human trafficking to get scams as a job.

Extraordinary investigative work by the Cambodian news channel VOD, interviewing Indonesian migrant workers allegedly brought to Cambodia and working as so-called beautiful women who want you to invest in their cryptocurrency platform.

The workers say they lived and worked in the same building, and their personal phones were taken; one said he was beaten and tasered for a foul. The workers were rescued after one of their siblings saw a “TikTok describing forced labor and detention” that made him suspicious of his sister’s working conditions – he eventually sought an NGO to intervene.