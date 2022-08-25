The Masked Singer Australia accused of ‘budget cuts’ over recycled outfits

<!–

Eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that The Masked Singer Australia’s outfits have been recycled over the past three episodes.

Fans took to social media on Wednesday to point out that host Osher Günsberg and judges Abbie Chatfield, Dave Hughes, Mel B and Chrissie Swan each wore the same clothes for every episode this week.

This led some to jokingly suggest that the zany reality series might be dealing with “austerity cuts,” but others suggested a more logical explanation.

One fan speculated that all of this week’s episodes were filmed during a single shoot, tweeting, “They must have had some long shooting days since they’re back in the same outfits.”

But another viewer said more effort should have been made to maintain the illusion of a pause between episodes.

“You would think that even though all of this week’s shows were shot in one day, there would be a wardrobe change for each show to continue the illusion. But no!’ they said.

It comes after an insider shared behind-the-scenes details about the show this week.

With the surprise element of the program arising from the big reveals, producers go to great lengths to keep the identities of the participants a secret.

This year’s season was filmed over three weeks at Fox Studios in Sydney, the same studio where The Voice Australia was shot.

On the set, all participants had to keep their identities secret and wear an all-black ensemble with a yellow visor and not speak in costume.

Each of the performances was recreated after recording the music professionally with vocal coach Gary Pinto in a studio.

The participating celebrities pre-signed strict contracts that forced them to promise not to reveal their involvement, even to their own families.

International stars flying in from abroad were given strict instructions not to say they were in Australia on social media and not to go to hot spots where they could be spotted by fans or paparazzi.