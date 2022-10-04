The Kyle and Jackie O Show is thrown into chaos as hosts are DUMPED off the air

<!–

The Kyle and Jackie O Show was pulled from the airwaves at the worst possible time on Tuesday morning.

Co-hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson were preparing to interview Australian Idol’s new host Scott Tweedie when a member of the KIIS FM team accidentally hit the ‘dump’ button.

‘Dumping’ is radio terminology for when a live show is interrupted because the broadcast delay (usually around 45 seconds) is insufficient to censor inappropriate content.

Listeners heard a seven-second beep before a pre-recorded voiceover said: ‘The station you have been listening to has been dumped.

‘It means someone has said something inappropriate and is currently getting into trouble. The broadcast will return in a few seconds.’

“Um, it was actually a mistake, I don’t know how it went,” Henderson said awkwardly after the show returned.

Sandilands and Henderson were preparing to interview new Australian Idol host Scott Tweedie (pictured) when a member of the KIIS FM team accidentally hit the ‘dump button’

Things went from bad to worse when producer ‘Intern’ Pete Deppeler accidentally started a music clip while Henderson was speaking.

“What the hell is going on over there, Pete?” Henderson snapped.

Addressing Sandilands, Henderson warned: ‘We are no longer late, just so you know. So we can’t be beeped for anything… nothing can be beeped. So I don’t know what we should do in this situation.’

Sandilands played down the incident and replied: ‘What do you mean? We just carry on as usual, who gives in.’

“Okay, okay,” Henderson shrugged before gently welcoming Tweedie to the show.

“Hey Scott, behave yourself, that’s all I’m going to say,” she said.

Sandilands, who also appears on Australian Idol as a judge, jumped to his colleague’s defence.

“Well the guy’s a top guy, he’s not a rascal, he’s not a renegade, he’s not a troublemaker,” he declared.

‘It was just for the laughs. It’s you I’m worried about, Kyle!’ Henderson laughed.

The Kyle and Jackie O Show airs weekdays from 6am on KIIS 106.5 in Sydney