The Kid Laroi’s ex Mikaela Testa breaks down at the rapper’s concert

The ex-girlfriend of Australian rap superstar The Kid Laroi recently burst into tears during one of his live concerts.

Influencer and OnlyFans star Mikaela Testa, 22, filmed herself crying in the audience as she watched Laroi, 18, perform on stage.

On Thursday, she posted a photo to Instagram of herself with tears streaming down her cheeks, captioning it: “And I just can’t watch, it’s killing me.”

These lyrics, from the Killers’ song Mr Brightside, hint that Mikaela is missing Laroi after her recent divorce from ex-boyfriend Atis Paul.

Mikaela went on to post a video of herself singing along to one of Laroi’s songs. It is unclear which concert she attended during the musician’s world tour.

The couple’s previous relationship was not widely known until Mikaela recently spoke about it during a Q&A with her followers on TikTok.

When someone asked who she dated before Atis, 21, she said, “His name is Charlton Howard, and Atis wasn’t my first love.”

The Kid Laroi was born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard.

Mikaela’s breakdown comes days after she posted a scathing rant on TikTok revealing the “truth” about her divorce from Atis.

The influencer couple dated for three years before announcing their breakup in June, telling fans the decision was “mutual” and that they intended to remain friends.

However, Mikaela revealed that Atis actually dumped her after trying to leave him multiple times.

“You probably already know, but my friend left me. And I tried to leave him every month for the past two years. And one day I thought, “This is it,” and he never let me back, guys,” she claimed.

‘I was completely devastated. I thought my life was over.’

She went on to say that she couldn’t imagine life without Atis because she had been with him for so long and they “became one person.”

Mikaela then explained that she had been in this situation with a former partner and had to rely on her friends to get her through the terrible feelings of abandonment.

It is unclear if she was referring to her previous relationship with The Kid Laroi.