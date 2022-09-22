The Kardashians teaser: Kim Kardashian dons Marilyn Monroe dress, Khloe has anxiety before Met Gala

The second episode of The Kardashians season two promises to be full of big events and drama.

A teaser was released on Thursday for the upcoming episode, showing Kim, 41, wearing the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress before her now-iconic climb up the pink staircase at the Met Gala in May.

It also revealed that Khloe, 38, was anxious to make her debut at the annual event, which is seen as fashion’s biggest night.

Happy birthday: A teaser was released for The Kardashians season two episode two on Thursday for the upcoming episode, showing Kim, 41, wearing the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress before her now iconic walk up the pink staircase at the Met Gala in May

Understandably: It also showed Khloe, 38, was anxious about making her debut at the annual event, which is seen as the biggest night in fashion.

The trailer began with Kris Jenner, 66, saying: ‘It’s show time. We are always so busy. We’re going to the Met.’

It then shows Kim doing a photo shoot in the iconic nude dress the actress wore to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to then-President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

It then cut to Khloe telling her sisters at a lunch about how much worry and fear she had ahead of the star-studded event, saying: ‘Walking a red carpet gives me the most anxiety.’

The trailer began with Kris Jenner, 66, saying: ‘It’s show time. We are always so busy. We’re going to the Met’

What a rent: Then it shows Kim doing a photoshoot in the iconic nude dress the actress wore to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to then-President John F. Kennedy in 1962

Khloe told her sisters at a lunch how much worry and fear she had ahead of the star-studded event, saying: ‘Walking a red carpet gives me the most anxiety’

Kim quickly turned the conversation on herself as she replied: ‘They are my dream come true’

Kim quickly turned the conversation on herself as she replied: ‘They are my dream come true.’

There were also pictures of eldest sister Kourtney, 43, preparing to marry Travis Barker, 46, in Italy as the ceremony took place later that month in addition to scenes from other family events.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot for the third time in front of friends and family in Portofino, Italy on May 22.

What a moment: There were also pictures of eldest sister Kourtney, 43, preparing to marry Travis Barker, 46, in Italy as the ceremony took place later that month in addition to scenes from other family events

Till death do us part: Kourtney and Travis tied the knot for the third time in front of friends and family in Portofino, Italy on May 22

Kris went on to say: ‘These are the days that mean the most to me’

Kylie Jenner, 25, who had a second child months earlier, added: ‘Those memories, I just feel so blessed’

Kris went on to say: ‘These are the days that mean the most to me.’

Kylie Jenner, 25, who had a second child months earlier, added: ‘Those memories, I just feel so blessed.’

The clip ends with a humorous exchange between Scott Disick, 39, and Kendall Jenner, 26.

Scott made a good suggestion to her when he said, ‘I know we’ve done some pretty crazy things together, would you like to go to space?’

The clip ends with a humorous exchange between Scott Disick, 39, and Kendall Jenner, 26, as he asked: ‘I know we’ve done some pretty crazy things together, would you like to go to space?’

Kendall wasn’t too interested as she replied: ‘I’m happy here’

Kendall wasn’t particularly interested as she replied, ‘I’m happy here.’

Then the father-of-three got a funny response when he said: ‘You don’t land on Mars and eat lunch.’

The Kardashians Season 2 streams Thursdays on Hulu.