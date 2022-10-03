The important reason for the small hole in the lid of biro pens

<!–

A video explaining why certain biro and ballpoint pens have a small hole at the top of the cap has caught thousands of attention online.

Zach D, who has more than two million YouTube subscribers, shared an interesting one video regarding pen caps.

In the short clip, he said that most people think it has something to do with the ink, but the true reason is ‘much more important than that’.

Zach D posted a now-viral Instagram video

The video went on to show a skeletal x-ray and how the lid’s design could allow air to pass through the throat if swallowed.

“Pen companies are actually required to add these little holes,” Zach said, adding, “You see, there’s just enough room for airflow if the cap gets stuck in someone’s neck.”

The video has since been viewed a staggering 3.1 million times and many couldn’t believe it.

“I remember chewing on this pen cap in my childhood,” one person commented.

“Wow, hopefully that never happens to anyone,” added another.

But some Instagram user claimed to have known this for ‘years’.

“I thought it was common knowledge,” one person wrote.

Another said: ‘Everyone knows by now.’

Global pen company Bic also confirmed the reason for the design choice in the FAQ section of the website.

“The reason some BIC® pens have a hole in their cap is to prevent the cap from completely blocking the airway if accidentally inhaled,” the website outlines.

“This is requested by the international safety standards ISO11540, except in cases where the hood is considered too large to be a choking hazard.”