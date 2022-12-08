The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer is cancer free nine months after stage 2 mammary carcinoma diagnosis

The Home Edit co-founder Clea Shearer discussed what it felt like to be officially cancer-free nine months after she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

“It was very emotional. I just lived with that emotion all day,” the 40-year-old LA resident said in a preview of Friday’s episode of Tamron hall.

“I had a friend warn me — she’s a few weeks ahead of me — she said, ‘To be clear, when you get to the end of treatment, you’re going to feel like you’re in the middle of treatment.’ the earth. Because all the thoughts you had day in and day out, you don’t have to have them anymore. You don’t have to go to the doctor every day. You don’t have to do all that, so you’re going to feel a little helpless.”

‘It was extremely emotional’: The Home Edit co-founder Clea Shearer discussed what it felt like to be officially cancer-free nine months after she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer (pictured Nov. 22)

“I kind of had that feeling when I woke up, it’s a really weird feeling. You almost become attached to the process you’re in and commit to this process…You know, it’s like all of a sudden you’ve dedicated your life to getting through something.’

Clea then turned to her co-founder Joanna Teplin and said, “I called Joanna and I thought, ‘Is there anything we can do? Can you come pick me up?'”

Shearer (née Driscoll) discovered a lump in her breast in late February, was diagnosed with two aggressive 1 cm tumors on March 8, and underwent a bilateral mastectomy on April 8.

Because the cancer had reached the lymph nodes of the Best Friend Energy podcaster, she underwent eight weeks of AC chemotherapy, 12 weeks of Taxol chemotherapy, and two months of radiation (while sick with COVID-19).

Speaking on Friday’s episode of Tamron Hall, the 40-year-old LA native said, “I had a friend warn me — she’s a few weeks ahead of me — she said, ‘Just so you know, when you get the at the end of the treatment you will feel a bit like you are in the middle of the earth, because all the thoughts you had day in and day out, you don’t have to have anymore. you don’t have to go to the doctor every day. You don’t have to do any of that, so you’re going to feel a little helpless”

Clea continued, “I kind of had that feeling when I woke up, it’s a really weird feeling. You almost get attached to the process you’re in and commit to this process… You know, it’s like all of a sudden you’ve devoted your life to getting through something’

Shearer (née Driscoll) then turned to her co-founder Joanna Teplin (L) and said, “I called Joanna and I thought, ‘Is there anything we can do? Can you come pick me up?'”

Clea publicly announced her cancer-free status with a Instagram post on Nov. 22 after her final radiation treatment at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.

During her treatment, Shearer spent a lot of quality time with her two children — daughter Stella Blue, 11; and son Sutton Gray, 8 – and her husband of 13, photographer John Shearer.

The NY Times bestselling author – whose mother from California moved in with her family – wrote: “It is a time in my life that I will cherish, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us… It is crazy to say this , but we had the most special time?’

Clea received congratulations from her celebrity friends Jennifer Love Hewitt, Maren Morris, Adam Rippon, Claire Holt, Miranda Lambert, Karen Elson, Selma Blair and Olivia Munn.

Long road to recovery: The Best Friend Energy podcaster discovered a lump in her breast in late February, she was diagnosed with two aggressive 1cm tumors on March 8, and she underwent a bilateral mastectomy on April 8 (pictured)

Complications: Since the cancer had moved into Clea’s lymph nodes, she underwent eight weeks of AC chemotherapy, 12 weeks of Taxol chemotherapy, and two months of radiation while sick with COVID-19 (pictured June 30)

Ring the bell! Shearer publicly announced her cancer-free status on Nov. 22 with an Instagram post following her latest radiation treatment at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville

Dec. 4 family portrait: During her treatment, the NY Times best-selling author spent a lot of time with her two children: daughter Stella Blue, 11; and son Sutton Gray, 8 – and her husband of 13, photographer John Shearer

Shearer launched the Clea Shearer Breast Cancer Research Fund in June.

The Parsons School of Design alum and the North Carolina-born 43-year-old originally founded The Home Edit in 2015, and they have a line of organizational products that are sold in more than 25 countries.

In 2020, Clea and Joanna co-produced and starred in their 16-episode Netflix series Get Organized with the Home Edit, redoing the closets of Khloé Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon, whose production company Hello Sunshine acquired The Home Edit last spring.

“You are a warrior!” Clea received congratulations from her celebrity friends Jennifer Love Hewitt, Maren Morris, Adam Rippon, Claire Holt, Miranda Lambert, Karen Elson, Selma Blair and Olivia Munn

Partners: Shearer and the North Carolina-born 43-year-old (L) originally founded The Home Edit in 2015 and they have a line of organizational products sold in more than 25 countries