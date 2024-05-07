The high school comes under fire after a student newspaper published “Hitler had some good ideas” on its campus listening page.

A Sacramento high school newspaper received backlash after publishing an article saying “Hitler had some good ideas” in its “heard” section.

CK McClatchy High School in the Land Park area has been the subject of controversy due to an article published in the spring edition of the student newspaper.

The Prospector published a casual comment supposedly made by a student, who said that “Hitler has some good ideas” in a Government class.

After one of the newspaper’s editors heard the shocking comment, it was included in the “What Did You Say?” section, a section listing “some of the strangest things” heard on campus.

Nine of the “favorite” comments were listed, including other items like “I would definitely get suspended if I hit the pet” and “I miss my ex.” I’m probably going to harass him.’

CK McClatchy High School in the Land Park area of ​​Sacramento has been the subject of controversy due to an article published in the spring edition of the student newspaper that stated, “Hitler has some good ideas.”

The Prospector’s website lists seniors Ivy Hawkins and Ilijah Curtin as editors.

‘I may have kissed my cousin’, ‘Damn, I wasted all my time doing drugs’ and ‘Please stop licking my armpits’ were other ‘favourite quotes’ included.

Hitler’s disturbing comment was last on the list.

After receiving furious backlash, the newspaper issued a “response to the Spring 2024 issue controversy.”

‘The recent release of the spring issue of The Prospector has sparked controversy and we would like to address the issue involving a column found on page 15 titled ‘What Did You Say?’, which includes anonymous quotes from students here at McClatchy . The quote in question is “Hitler has some good ideas.”

‘First we would like to express that this quote does NOT reflect our ideals or beliefs; was included to start a conversation about how students here choose to use their words. The quote was included along with others deemed inappropriate for school, such as “I miss my ex.” I’m probably going to harass him.’

‘The subject of Hitler is, of course, a very sensitive one, especially given the current political climate. We understand that many were hurt and we are concerned by the publication of this quote. “We, as a media outlet, think it’s important to raise awareness about the fact that a student on campus felt it was okay for him to say that in a classroom.”

After inviting those who want to openly express their opinion on the issue because the newspaper “wants to hear their voices,” the editors were forced to disable Instagram comments due to “malicious comments.”

“Unfortunately, due to people using the comments section to publicly shame and make malicious statements, we have decided to disable our comments section,” an Instagram post read.

The Prospector’s website lists seniors Ivy Hawkins and Ilijah Curtin as editors.

It is unclear who made the initial decision to include the controversial quote, which editor heard the statement, and who said the disturbing phrase to begin with.

The newspaper’s faculty advisor, Samantha Archuleta, said that while the comment was concerning, it was “important” that it be reported.

After receiving furious backlash, newspaper issued ‘response to spring 2024 issue controversy’

McClatchy High Principal Andrea Egan said in an autodialed response to the anti-Semitic comment sent to parents and the school community on Sunday that she found the comment “alarming.” Pictured: McClatchy High School

Archuleta, writing with his student-editor, Ilijah Curtin, said The Sacramento Bee“The discussion before publication was that the students’ intent was to show a variety of statements heard on campus, from innocuous to harmful.”

The faculty advisor said journalism students and the editor who oversaw her classmate’s comment are working on a follow-up story to provide more context.

McClatchy High Principal Andrea Egan said in an autodialed response to the anti-Semitic comment sent to parents and the school community on Sunday that she found the comment “alarming.”

“My primary goal was and is to ensure that our campus is a safe and welcoming community for all students as we navigate the complicated free speech issues associated with student publications,” he said in the message.

‘I quickly met with the journalism students early the next day to discuss my concerns and shared with them the importance of exercising good judgment in making editorial decisions. Words have the power to cause harm.

Egan also said he would arrange a meeting with representatives of a local Jewish congregation to strategize a response.

Brian Heap, chief spokesman for the Sacramento City Unified School District, issued a statement saying the “highly offensive comment” had not been reported to any teachers or administrators before it was posted.

“Our principals are, first and foremost, educational leaders, and in this capacity, Principal Egan felt that addressing the (journalism) class directly and quickly was an important and necessary teaching opportunity.”

DailyMail.com has contacted The Prospector and CK McClatchy High School for comment.