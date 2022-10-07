The Healthy Mummy: Mum shares how she lost 37kg in 10 months after suffering from health issues

She lost weight by following fitness challenges and making meal plans

But in January 2021, she focused on her health and well-being

Erin Fisher previously struggled with chronic illnesses that made it difficult to exercise

A Melbourne mum has changed her life by losing 37kg in 10 months

An Australian mum-of-two has revealed how she lost 37kg in just 10 months and changed her lifestyle without doing any intense exercise.

Erin Fisher, from Melbourne, started her weight loss journey in January 2021 with the goal of improving her energy while struggling with health issues.

Despite suffering from undisclosed chronic illnesses that ‘compromised’ her ability to exercise, the 38-year-old dropped from a size 16-20 to a size eight to 10 in less than a year.

The key to her success was simple – healthy yet hearty meals via The healthy mother website, consistency and long walks every day of the week.

Melbourne mum Erin Fisher (pictured) lost 37kg despite battling chronic illnesses that ‘compromised’ her ability to exercise (pictured: Erin before and after)

The 38-year-old couldn’t complete any ‘strenuous exercise’ or lift more than 5kg, but was able to overcome his health challenges by focusing on cooking delicious hearty meals and taking long walks daily

“After finally prioritizing my own health and well-being, I have made such an improvement in my physical and mental health,” she said.

Erin had a number of ‘physical limitations’ and was unable to complete any ‘strenuous exercise’ or lift more than 5kg – instead she walked every day, doing light yoga and stretching.

She also followed fixed meal plans and learned to adapt the dishes to suit her family.

ERIN’S ‘DAY ON A RECORD’ Breakfast: Oats with almond milk, banana and blueberries or a toasted cheese and Vegemite wrap topped with avocado Morning snack: Almond milk latte with collagen Lunch: Chicken salad, Nori or rice paper rolls Dinner: Stir-fried beef and noodles, slow-cooked lamb and vegetables, chicken burrito bowls Dessert: Vanilla chai, hot chocolate, bliss balls, healthy mummy slices Snacks: Pumpkin soup, boiled eggs, veggie sticks and dip or cheese and crackers Source: The Healthy Mummy

Some of her favorite meals included san choy bow, peanut and sesame noodles, Vietnamese chicken salad and vegetable sausage rolls.

Before her weight loss, Erin recalled being ‘stuck in a cycle’ of not looking after herself coupled with always ‘feeling exhausted and in pain’ due to her health issues.

“Prolonged illness, high doses of steroids, chemotherapies and significant medical complications all contributed to such an unhealthy spiral,” she said.

During her weight loss period, she also took Carb X and Control X supplements, which she said were ‘fantastic’ for her gut health.

Not only did Erin notice changes in her body, her face shape also changed after she shed the unwanted pounds

Seeing before and after pictures of herself is ‘confronting’ but Erin is proud of what she has achieved

Erin admits it’s ‘confronting’ to see before and after pictures of herself, but she’s proud of what she’s achieved.

‘I think it’s important to remind ourselves of our achievements and how far we can go with small decisions every day. Choosing health and wellness one day at a time,” she said.

‘The last year has been about giving myself permission to take time! Realizing that prioritizing my health and well-being is not selfish and actually supports me to be a better mother and partner.’

Erin said she followed set meal plans and learned to adapt meals to suit her family. Some of her favorite dishes to cook include san choy bow, peanut and sesame noodles, Vietnamese chicken salad and vegetable sausage rolls

And she still prepared sweets – including apricot and almond balls and flourless chocolate chip cookies

For other mums who also want to lose weight but aren’t sure where to start, Erin suggested ‘be kind to yourself’ and ‘focus on how you feel’.

“Implement one change at a time — whether it’s increasing your water, aiming to move more or making time for self-care,” she said.

Those interested can follow Den Sunde Mumie and see recipes for weight loss here.