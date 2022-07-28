The Fed’s rate increases are a matter of high interest for everyone

This article is an on-site version of the Free Lunch newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Thursday

In January, we warned against thinking that the Federal Reserve was so afraid of stock market crashes that it would refuse to raise interest rates aggressively — even if it looked like inflation would linger at the highest level in decades (which we, full disclosure , thought it wouldn’t happen) ).

It’s easy to see why many people thought that was nonsense. Since Black Monday in 1987, the Fed has put in a famous “put”, which has repeatedly jumped in to counter the turmoil with monetary support. But that was dependent on the absence of any real inflationary headwinds, meaning the US central bank could provide cheap and abundant credit to support asset prices without triggering a cost of living crisis.

Inflation is back and the Fed’s and the market’s interests are no longer so cleverly aligned. Prices have risen faster and higher than nearly everyone else was positioned for, and the put argument has proved as misguided as bets that bitcoin would be a decent inflation hedge.

The target range has risen from zero to 0.25 percent at the start of the year to between 2.25 and 2.5 percent yesterday and is set to rise further in the coming months, despite signs that the US economy is weakening. The S&P 500, meanwhile, is down 15.6 percent since New Year’s Day.

It’s not just investors addicted to cheap credit who have been caught out. The Fed’s monster surges are causing other central banks to get big to keep up.

Readers may have seen Valentina Romei and Tommy Stubbington’s excellent piece, published earlier this month, about how monetary policymakers around the world are exaggerating their interest rate hikes in record numbers. The default shift of 25 basis points is as dead as the Fed says; and even 50 seems thin when chair Jay Powell is chugging for 75 at a time.

The dollar’s status as the world’s major currency and its strength — it’s risen 10 percent against major currencies this year, in part because of the Fed’s aggression — mean what your money’s worth against the dollar. important for your inflation figures. About 50 percent of all goods are priced in it and it dominates the establishment in the global energy and food commodities markets, where price pressures have been most acute.

Despite the magnitude of the movements in the foreign exchange markets, there has been no official intervention in the foreign exchange market, signed by heads of state. However, the strong dollar has sparked what analysts have called a “reverse currency war” where no one wants to add to their inflationary woes by looking weak and overpaying for imports – and is willing to aggressively raise tariffs as a result. .

This undermines another prediction we made this early June when we claimed that central banks in the US, Europe and Asia were on different paths.

Differences remain. Economists assume that the European Central Bank, which implemented its own surprising 50bp supersize surge earlier this month, will leave eurozone interest rates at much lower levels than its US counterpart if the recession hits the currency bloc. (Although, again, we think the markets may be underestimating how focused central bankers are on fighting inflation.)

But more and more the paths are the same. Even the Swiss National Bank is aiming for a higher franc after trying to weaken its notoriously strong currency over the past 15 years.

Foreign central banks can generally make decisions independent of domestic political pressure. But their actions suggest that dollar hegemony means they have much less sovereignty than we thought – and they would freely admit it.

This argument that the Fed is over-influencing the price of money around the world is, of course, not new. Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India and now a professor at the University of Chicago, has repeatedly… called on the US central bank do more to consider the global ramifications of its actions. The biggest impact is often felt by poorer countries, where higher US rates typically translate into higher local borrowing costs and capital outflows. We are surprised that such calls have not become fashionable, as the IMF and World Bank become increasingly concerned that dozens of the world’s poorest countries are on the brink of default.

“If you’re a Southern Hemisphere economy with a lot of foreign currency debt, the Fed tightening is really going to be a problem,” said Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, despite previous restraint by policymakers in countries. as Brazil and Mexico can mean they are less exposed to attacks on their currencies.

The strong dollar is far from the only thing that matters to monetary policymakers right now.

It is the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has really pushed up energy and food prices this year. President Vladimir Putin’s actions are far more significant than Powell’s, and — say what you will about the shortcomings in the Fed’s forward guidance — are much harder to predict.

If the war in Ukraine continues and Russia arms energy exports during the European winter, this supply-driven inflation will continue to rise. There isn’t much monetary policymakers can do to change that. Unless they take over the maverick monetary maestro Zoltan Pozsar from Credit Suisse to trade commodities, a reverse currency war may remain the best option to manage the impact of a real war.

The interests of the Fed and those of monetary policymakers elsewhere appear to be more aligned than those of the US central bank and the financial markets. Inflation is high almost everywhere. And at some point, perhaps even in September, the magnitude and speed of Powell’s tightening will become less aggressive.

If we’re lucky, higher global borrowing costs will limit inflation without causing a major collapse in production and a rise in unemployment.

However, such a soft landing seems increasingly unlikely. In addition, the damage could be severe if other central banks in weaker economies exaggerate interest rates in an effort to keep up with their US counterparts. We believe that is a real risk.

US inflation is 9.1 percent; cheap money could not survive. Nor can international monetary conventions shift overnight, regardless of the risks they pose. Until price pressures show signs of pushing back to 2 percent or – on a nudge – 3 percent, the Fed will not stop. But we suspect that the pain of Powell’s aggression is not limited to investors who have placed their bets on a put that is no longer in play.

This week marked 10 years since Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank and soon to be the former Italian prime minister, committed to “do everything” to prevent a collapse of the euro. There have been several comments marking the occasion but we would recommend it this one mainly.

We loved Martin Wolf’s analysis of two books promoting opposing schools of monetary thinking so much that we stole some of the headline for our own. Here’s the full review.

For anyone looking for a better understanding of the European gas market, it’s worth taking a look at this presentation by Christian Zinglersen, Director of ACER, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators, and this report from Fitch Ratings.

European gas prices have skyrocketed after Gazprom said it would cut gas flow through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 20 percent of capacity. Here, in pictorial form, is an idea of ​​how dramatic the surge has been over the past few days.