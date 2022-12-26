The embarrassing loss of the Denver Broncos to the Rams worsens with a series of angry confrontations

Just when you thought the Broncos’ season couldn’t get any worse, a series of violent altercations turned their Christmas Day loss to the Rams so ugly.

The Rams had 51 points to the Broncos’ 11 in an embarrassing result for Denver, whose decision to bring in Russell Wilson this season is now considered one of the worst trades in NFL history.

Now, to add insult to injury, two videos have surfaced on social media of Broncos players not only fighting the opposition, but also each other.

Late in the game, Randy Gregory threw a punch at the Rams’ Oday Aboushi (top center)

During the loss, Broncos players also argued among themselves and Brett Rypien was pushed

Late in the game, Randy Gregory was caught on camera throwing a punch at Rams lineman Oday Aboushi before taking one himself.

It’s unclear what sparked the late-game melee at SoFi Stadium, but it appears the two exchanged heated words, before Gregory’s frustration got the better of him and he turned red.

Earlier in the game, there was another embarrassing moment for the Broncos team, when backup quarterback Brett Rypien was pushed by his own teammate, guard Dalton Risner, after an argument.

The incident was first reported by CBS Frontline reporter Tracy Wolfson, who said on air, “Tensions are high, Jim (Nantz), on the sideline of these Broncos.” Backup quarterback Brett Rypien came on the heels of that sack and moved to the offensive line.

Russell Wilson has endured a terrible season after his blockbuster trade from the Seahawks

Rypien entered late in the game against the Rams, after his altercation with Risner

‘I had words for them and Dalton Risner, defending Russell Wilson. Risner, right in the middle, pushed Rypien.

‘And then Cam Sutton just trying to calm everyone down by going up and down on the sidelines. But certainly frustration here on the Broncos’ sideline.’

Soon after, Rypien entered the game to replace Wilson, who is currently going through a painfully poor first season with the Broncos.

Coming over from the Seahawks, the Broncos shipped a lucrative draft and player package, paying Wilson a five-year, $240 million contract in the process.

The Rams performed brilliantly on Christmas Day, racking up 51 points against a terrible Broncos.

“There’s a lot going on,” Wilson said after the game, as reported by KUSA. ‘No. 1, I have to play by the standards that I know how to play. And I’ve been playing my whole career. I will never let a moment like tonight define me.

“We are at a low point right now. I am not afraid of low moments because I know that I have always come out on the other side. All I know how to do is keep fighting, keep fighting.

‘The reality is that it has been a storm. It’s been a storm all year. It’s not what we expected, it’s not what we dreamed of. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to end up that way for years to come. We have to change it and like I said, it starts with me.