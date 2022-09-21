The ECB’s new backstop introduces atrocious incentives

The author is visiting professor of economics at Columbia Business School

The European Central Bank’s transmission protection instrument was created with the best of intentions. As ECB President Christine Lagarde explained, the TPI “can be activated to counter unjustified, disorderly market dynamics that pose a serious threat to the transmission of monetary policy across the euro”.

There is clearly value in an instrument that stops the euro from behind with no limits. However, to benefit the EU, such an instrument should not undermine sound fiscal and economic policies. In this case, the lack of effective conditionality creates horrific incentives for countries, politicians and, crucially at this point, voters.

The ECB listed four eligibility criteria for a country: compliance with the EU fiscal framework; absence of serious macroeconomic imbalances; sustainable debt, according to the analysis of various institutions; and compliance with other EU recommendations.

In practice, the first is suspended in view of the tax rules. The second and fourth do not appear to be effective because they offer a great deal of discretion to the European Commission. As for the latter, the commission has given free rides to all countries in their recovery plans (except Hungary and Poland, due to rule of law disputes). Whether it does this for supposedly good Keynesian reasons or for bad politico-economic reasons is irrelevant. And, based on sufficiently optimistic assumptions, a statement by the institutions that debt is sustainable is not a real hurdle.

Moreover, the ECB should only “consider” these criteria as “an input”.

The ECB has put itself in an impossible position. It has dulled all desirable market signals and incentives, without replacing them with credible conditionality. The TPI is not accompanied by a fiscal safety net of euro countries. So if the ECB stops acting “on an assessment that ongoing tensions are due to the country’s fundamentals”, the aided state will face a fiscal crisis. But the ECB will want to avoid a sovereign debt restructuring, so it will get stuck in continued support.

The incentives for a new far-right, Eurosceptic government to choose a responsible course are low

It’s no wonder right-wing parties in Italy toppled Mario Draghi’s government the moment they knew the ECB was about to announce the backstop for bondholders. The incentives for a new far-right, Eurosceptic government to choose a responsible course are low. It is more likely to cut taxes, raise pensions and offer untargeted energy support, on the gamble that the ECB has no choice but to activate the TPI and continue to buy Italian debt.

With the ECB providing such full assurance, the incentives to finalize the euro’s architecture have also evaporated. In an astonishing development, member states have quietly announced that they are ceasing efforts to close the EU banking union by setting up European deposit insurance.

Most importantly, the TPI creates a dangerous lack of transparency for voters. If a coalition leading the polls is likely to rule badly and endanger a country, voters have a right to know the pitfalls and see them reflected in the markets.

The creation of such a largely unconditional instrument is a mistake, and one that Draghi avoided when he was at the helm of the ECB. The instrument he devised at the height of the euro crisis, the Outright Monetary Transactions programme, provided the right incentives, as it could only be activated with the support of the European Stability Mechanism and an approved reform programme.

The coming winter will put this weak institutional set-up to the test. Until the eurozone moves towards a genuine fiscal and banking union, it is likely to expose the unsustainable nature of the euro’s current construction.