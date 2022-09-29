The derby has been far too easy for Manchester City recently… but this one won’t be 

Last season there was a feeling around the Manchester derby that in many ways was relatively new to those following City.

United had it when they started to dominate English football in the 1990s, the knowledge that they really just had to show up and play well to beat City.

However, the tables were turned 12 months ago and nothing but two blue wins ever seemed likely. It turned out: 2-0 at Old Trafford with 68 percent possession, 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium with 70 percent possession.

Manchester City walked past Manchester United both at home and away last season

During the three-hour action, United were tied for just 18 minutes – the gap between the teams was colossal. City were brilliant, United’s main job was to keep the score low.

If I’m honest, I can’t say I enjoyed it. The Manchester derby should never be a formality, it should be the hardest six points on the calendar for both teams and being on the right side of the final score should keep the buzz with you for weeks.

What I can happily say ahead of this latest showdown is that I don’t know which side will be partying on Sunday – and for that we have to recognize the impact Erik ten Hag has had in reinvigorating the Red Devils.

It feels like United are fresh again and, especially before the international break, the players who had to leave – Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, Jadon Sancho – did all that. Confidence returns and that makes them dangerous.

But United looked like a new team in recent games under Erik ten Hag

I can’t sit here and say I want Manchester United to do well but last season it reached the stage where you watched events around the city with your hands before your eyes, wondering where the fall they went through would leave them .

The low point arguably came at Brentford in the second game of the current campaign. I’m sure there was a lot written off from Ten Hag that night and I suspect there would even have been some doubt about him in the dressing room. It makes what happened the next day even more important.

Now that United have run eight miles less than Brentford, Ten Hag decided that the team would make up the distance the next day. It was a big decision to make and could have created difficulties for him in the future. Crucially, Ten Hag said he would also do the run.

Ten Hag is not the first manager to do this. I saw Stuart Pearce doing something similar in early 2007.

Stuart Pearce put City players to the test after difficult form in 2007

That side of Manchester City where I played had had a terrible run at home and we hadn’t scored goals for our fans for two months. Stuart was furious at how we had played and one day he brought us together at our training ground in Carrington. He spelled out some house truths. “I’m over 40,” he said. ‘I have bad knees. I want you to run through brick walls for me, so I’m going to run through the pain barrier for you.”

That’s exactly what he did. He made us have a long, demanding run, but he ran next to us every step of the way. It was a gesture to show that we were all in it together and at the end of March there was a lift when we beat Middlesbrough and Newcastle. Such actions go a long way.

Personally, I’m sure Ten Hag will have felt at times that it’s bigger and harder to get United back to the positions they want to be, but to give the credit where due, he quickly figured out what works. for this team at this stage of reconstruction.

Tyrell Malacia is by Ten Hag. proved to be a smart addition to the United selection

He’s made some good buys – I like Tyrell Malacia, who came from Feyenoord, a lot, while Eriksen was quality – and four consecutive Premier League wins were the perfect response to those opening defeats.

There comes a phase where they have to dominate opponents with the ball (and that won’t happen on Sunday), but they play to their strengths and you can see what Ten Hag is trying to do, which is a sign that they are well guided.

United manage to hit teams quickly and clinically on the counter, making them very dangerous opponents for City. It also means they make the five-mile journey to the Etihad knowing they have the potential to win – which is exactly what a derby should be about.

HAALAND’S INCREDIBLE START

When I mentioned the Stuart Pearce and running story, I was reminded of that 2006-07 season.

For the record, after beating Everton 2-1 on January 1 of that campaign, we haven’t scored a goal at the Etihad in the Premier League for the rest of the season – eight blanks.

Erling Haaland’s incredible start in Manchester has exceeded everyone’s expectations

What a contrast now with Erling Haaland! Fifteen goals in 12 games for club and country so far is ridiculous. I expected his total to be eight or nine at this stage, so I can’t really believe what I’m seeing.

He makes it look so easy. It would always be that he would thrive – how could he not while getting passes from Kevin De Bruyne? – but what has struck me is the strength and way he runs away from defenders.

When he got past Ben Johnson from West Ham, I knew he was going to be sensational. People tried to put up a fight between Haaland and Darwin Nunez, but I don’t think that was ever realistic. Nunez – who is much better than he has shown so far, believe me – needs time at Liverpool, but Haaland is moving faster than we could have ever imagined.

MIRACLE MAN ERIKSEN WAS RIGHT TO MAKE A UNITED MOVE

Many people thought it was a bold move by Christian Eriksen to leave Brentford after taking a chance on him.

I don’t see it that way.

He was the man of the match every time I looked at him for Brentford and he showed dedication to them by helping them keep up.

Christian Eriksen’s move to Old Trafford turns out great for the Danish international

At United it turned out that they are still tied and he also works for a manager who has a lot of confidence in him. I know the same was true for Brentford with Thomas Frank, but Eriksen is a player who has to play in the biggest games, such as Sunday’s derby.

He has always been quality at Tottenham and now that he has shown his fitness and well-being there is no reason why he will not be quality for United. It was a right move and I’m glad it turned out so well. We should all be.

After what happened at Euro 2020, it is truly a miracle.

A CARE IN THE CITY

Manchester City’s form has been ominous, but one area that still gives cause for concern is the potential for them to lead teams.

This United team can shock Pep Guardiola by taking an early lead

Remember that games against Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund could all end very differently.

City seem in a position to score at will, but sooner or later there will be a game where they will struggle and they will be caught if they continue to concede the strangely sloppy goal.

They face a team on Sunday that knows exactly how to take advantage and frustrate in those circumstances.