The day Britain came to a standstill for Queen’s funeral

Britain came to a standstill as millions gathered to attend the Queen’s funeral and bid her final farewell in pubs, care homes and airports.

Photos taken from across the UK show how life paused as Britons paid their respects to the country’s longest reigning monarch.

The congregation attending her funeral at Westminster Abbey, including King Charles, the Royal Family and 2,000 VIPs, including Emperors, Kings and Queens, Prime Ministers and Presidents from around the world, bowed their heads during the silence.

Crowds along the Long Walk in Windsor and those gathered in public parks, city centers and government offices also fell silent.

The UK fell silent for two minutes at 11.55am on Monday, marking the end of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

The Dean of Westminster led the congregation in a moment of silence that was respected across the country.

State trumpeters from the Household Cavalry blew the Last Post, the end of the service and the beginning of the solemn show of respect.

The two minutes of silence was followed by trumpeters playing Reveille before the national anthem was sung by the congregation.

Mourners across the UK observed the act of reverence. Some were seen wiping away tears for Her Majesty for two minutes. Others bowed their heads and folded their hands in prayer.

People in pubs, train stations and airports across the country were depicted grieving as they mourned the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

LONDON: Mourners watch Her Majesty’s funeral on big screens in Hyde Park bow their heads in silence to honor their beloved Queen

LONDON: Mourners gathered along funeral procession route bow their heads during moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

EDINBURGH: Scots gather outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse and watch in silence as Britain honors Her Majesty’s selfless life of duty

Her Majesty will be buried later in the day in Windsor, next to her beloved husband Prince Philip and her parents, after being driven 20 miles from Hyde Park Corner.

Sorrow was engraved on the faces of all Britons, the huge crowds that flooded The Mall, Whitehall and Parliament Square to bid farewell to the beloved monarch.

The crowd erupted in applause and cheers after the Queen’s casket passed them and also when Her Majesty circled the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace as Big Ben chimed in a mile away.

Members of the royal family, including the king, continued to march harrowingly behind, while other members of the royal family, including the Princess of Wales and her children George and Charlotte, watched the crowd as they passed them in vehicles.

When the coffin reached Buckingham Palace, the palace staff bowed and bowed and bowed to both the coffin and members of the royal family as they passed.

