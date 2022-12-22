The crew member who won her Sydney-Hobart spot in an office lucky dip

At the beginning of November, Payal Pattanaik had never set foot on a boat. She hadn’t swum in deep ocean waters and she’d never heard of Hobart.
How fast things can change. The 31-year-old software engineer will join 19 other crew members on Boxing Day on board the supermaxi LawConnect, spearheaded by legal tech entrepreneur Christian Beck.
And while most of the 100+ other boats racing about 630 nautical miles to Hobart knew more about sailing than Pattanaik, not all of them work for a boss who owns a superyacht. Employees from Beck’s companies were invited to apply to accompany Beck on his race south, but to Pattanaik’s surprise, only a handful of personnel applied.
“It was a lucky draw,” Pattanaik told the Herald. “They pulled a name out of a hat and with a drum roll, them [announced] our names.”
“I thought it was just a random race,” said Pattanaik, who migrated to Australia less than two years ago. “I didn’t know where Hobart was…until I googled it, and it was in Tassie!”
Beck’s newest recruit and the more experienced crew have spent the past three weeks full-time sail prep, spending most days on the 30m yacht. She is a little nervous, but mostly excited.
“People always asked me, ‘Are you scared?’,” she said. “If something were to happen, I’m not afraid. When I die, I want to do something different, challenge myself.”
Pattanaik’s optimism is contagious, but for a man who spends about $1.5 million a year to enter the race, you’d expect Christian Beck to appear a little more confident in the line honors.