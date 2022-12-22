The crew member who won her Sydney-Hobart spot in an office lucky dip

At the beginning of November, Payal Pattanaik had never set foot on a boat. She hadn’t swum in deep ocean waters and she’d never heard of Hobart.

How fast things can change. The 31-year-old software engineer will join 19 other crew members on Boxing Day on board the supermaxi LawConnect, spearheaded by legal tech entrepreneur Christian Beck.

Payal Pattanaik will join LawConnect in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race in 2022.

And while most of the 100+ other boats racing about 630 nautical miles to Hobart knew more about sailing than Pattanaik, not all of them work for a boss who owns a superyacht. Employees from Beck’s companies were invited to apply to accompany Beck on his race south, but to Pattanaik’s surprise, only a handful of personnel applied.

“It was a lucky draw,” Pattanaik told the Herald. “They pulled a name out of a hat and with a drum roll, them [announced] our names.”