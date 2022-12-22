The crew member who won her Sydney-Hobart spot in an office lucky dip

Payal Pattanaik will join LawConnect in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race in 2022.

At the beginning of November, Payal Pattanaik had never set foot on a boat. She hadn’t swum in deep ocean waters and she’d never heard of Hobart.

How fast things can change. The 31-year-old software engineer will join 19 other crew members on Boxing Day on board the supermaxi LawConnect, spearheaded by legal tech entrepreneur Christian Beck.

And while most of the 100+ other boats racing about 630 nautical miles to Hobart knew more about sailing than Pattanaik, not all of them work for a boss who owns a superyacht. Employees from Beck’s companies were invited to apply to accompany Beck on his race south, but to Pattanaik’s surprise, only a handful of personnel applied.

“It was a lucky draw,” Pattanaik told the Herald. “They pulled a name out of a hat and with a drum roll, them [announced] our names.”

“I thought it was just a random race,” said Pattanaik, who migrated to Australia less than two years ago. “I didn’t know where Hobart was…until I googled it, and it was in Tassie!”

Beck’s newest recruit and the more experienced crew have spent the past three weeks full-time sail prep, spending most days on the 30m yacht. She is a little nervous, but mostly excited.

“People always asked me, ‘Are you scared?’,” she said. “If something were to happen, I’m not afraid. When I die, I want to do something different, challenge myself.”

Pattanaik’s optimism is contagious, but for a man who spends about $1.5 million a year to enter the race, you’d expect Christian Beck to appear a little more confident in the line honors.

