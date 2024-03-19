Oscar De La Hoya’s niece Daisy denies stalking allegations leveled against her by 90 Day Fiance couple Mariah Fineman and Tom Brooks

<!–

Daisy De La Hoya denies harassment allegations made against her by 90 Day Fiancé couple Mariah Fineman and Tom Brooks.

Brooks and Fineman filed a police report accusing De La Hoya of spending weeks following Brooks around his apartment complex.

The report claims that on one occasion, De La Hoya sniffed Brooks and told him she loved him, and that on another occasion, she ran after Brooks and Fineman and got into their car while they were trying to leave their building.

But today, De La Hoya insists TMZ that she does not know the couple particularly well and that she is not in love with Brooks.

She admitted to getting into their car during what she described as a mental health episode, but clarified that she was currently undergoing treatment.

Her uncle is Oscar De La Hoya, seen on stage during the Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney press tour at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles in February.

In their police report, Brooks and Fineman described a January incident in which De La Hoya allegedly confronted Brooks in their neighborhood.

Brooks claimed that his building’s maintenance staff informed him that Fineman first learned who he was while watching him on 90 Day Fiancé.

During the alleged incident in January, De La Hoya allegedly approached Brooks and sniffed him while telling him she loved him.

Now, De La Hoya has claimed that she was in the middle of her mental health episode during the January encounter and was under the false impression that the couple were employed by Tom Cruise, with whom she was in love.

In her version of events, she did express her love for “Tom,” but was referring to Tom Cruise, not Tom Brooks, whose name she claims she didn’t even know at the time.

Brooks and Fineman’s police report further states that De La Hoya spent weeks following him around the apartment complex.

According to Brooks, De La Hoya would call her at the resort and ask her to join her for dinner to no avail.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple also accused De La Hoya of chasing them on a walk and asking Brooks over and over again to rent him a ride.

Brooks and Fineman (pictured) filed a police report accusing De La Hoya of spending weeks following him around his apartment complex.

But now, De La Hoya has insisted to TMZ that she doesn’t know the couple particularly well and is not in love with Brooks, pictured with Fineman.

A few days later, the couple claimed, they attempted to leave their apartment building in their car, but De La Hoya ran out of the complex after them and jumped into their vehicle, which they had unlocked to flee as quickly as possible.

They said De La Hoya spent 20 minutes sitting in the backseat of their car and police had to be summoned before she got out.

Brooks claimed he and Fineman eventually had to ask to be moved to another building in their apartment complex.

He also claimed to have footage of various encounters with De La Hoya, who has since admitted that his feelings were hurt by the recording of his mental illness.

De La Hoya has now described the car imbroglio as part of her mental health episode and said she is currently receiving professional help.

Leaving her dog in the care of a friend, she went to a treatment center to get the help she needs, she said.

De La Hoya, best known for the VH1 reality show Rock Of Love, is the niece of famous former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.