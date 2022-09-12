The Countess of Wessex looked solemn as she attended a vigil for the Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral

The Countess of Wessex looked solemn as she joined the senior royals for the vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral tonight, as royal fans praised her “dignity” despite the dire situation.

All four of Her Majesty’s children stood watch around her coffin tonight during a poignant vigil in Edinburgh.

Sophie, 57, joined the Queen’s Consort at the wake and was pictured sitting next to Camilla looking glum.

Social media users were quick to share their heartfelt words of support for Sophie, who had a particularly close relationship with her mother-in-law the Queen.

One tweeted: ‘All four of them showed great dignity. Feel for Sophie Wessex too, she looks totally broken.’

Another wrote: ‘My heart goes out to Princess Anne and Sophie Wessex who are, of course, so heartbroken losing their mother and mother-in-law…’

A third added: ‘Heartbreaking to see Sophie, Countess of Wessex, clearly and visibly upset.

“She seems like such a warm, loving, caring and wonderful woman who is just devastated by her loss, I really think her and Edward should be given more prominent roles, so graceful and dignified.”

Sophie, 57, joined her husband’s youngest son, Prince Edward, at the cathedral, where King Charles III presided over a vigil

Sophie wore a long black velvet gown for the service, paired with black opaque tights and black court stilettos

Sophie joined the Queen’s wife and the Queen’s four children, King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex at the Princes’ wake

After a short procession, King Charles III, Anne, the Royal Princess, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward each took their places on one of the four corners of the oak box with their heads bowed in a ceremony known as the Vigil of the Princes

The Duke of York kept his eyes closed for a while during the 20-minute vigil, while the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex kept their eyes on the ground.

King Charles, who seemed to have tears in his eyes at times, held his hands together and also looked at the floor as the audience streamed by.

Members of the public – who have gathered around the coffin by the thousands all afternoon – were briefly stopped to allow the royal family to take their place.

Earlier in the day, Sophie accompanied her husband in a procession from Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral

The Countess of Wessex remained strong for her husband and family. She wore a black high-necked dress paired with a black headpiece

Members of the Royal Family who attended the service today, including the King and Queen Consort, all sat side by side, with Sophie at the far end

Sophie looked gloomy as she joined her fellow royals for the 1,200-year-old procession, which took place in the sun

However, they kept going once the vigil began, which gave them an extraordinary perspective on the historic moment.

Several members of the audience bowed as they passed the king, while others passed solemnly with their heads bowed.

Earlier in the day, Sophie rejoined the Queen’s Consort in a fleet of cars as the Queen’s children walked behind the hearse this afternoon carrying the Queen to St Gilles Cathedral ahead of a thanksgiving service.

Wearing a black suit and matching headgear, Sophie looked somber as she joined her fellow royals for the most solemn 1,200-meter procession, which took place in the blazing sun, with hundreds of benefactors lining the city’s oldest streets. .

Following the lead of the Queen’s Piper, King Charles, in full military adornments, led his siblings on foot, including the Duke of York, Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal – while the Queen Consort and other members of the monarchy followed in cars. .

The mother of two appeared deep in thought as the late Monarch’s coffin left Holyroodhouse Palace earlier this afternoon. Since announcing the Queen’s death, she has expressed unwavering support for her husband Prince Edward

Sophie was seen entering St. Giles, very close to her husband, who wore his military uniform and titles for the bleak occasion.

Tomorrow the Queen’s coffin will make its final journey to London.