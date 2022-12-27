The corpse flower in the Cairns Botanic Gardens blooms as visitors smell the ‘dead cane toad’ plant

A rare ‘corpse flower’ in bloom in far north Queensland has attracted thousands of visitors eager to get a glimpse of the strange plant and its distinctive scent.

The giant flowering plant, nicknamed ‘Hannibal’, began blooming on Christmas Eve at the Cairns Botanic Gardens for the first time since 2017.

Plant, Amorphophallus titanum, it is also known as the ‘corpse flower’ because of the pungent odor it releases when in bloom.

The scent is designed to attract carrion flies for pollination by mimicking the stench of a dead animal.

In a social media update on Christmas Day, the Cairns Botanic Gardens said the “magnificent” specimen was “in its prime” but warned that “the show will be over” by Boxing Day due to heavy rain forecast for the region.

To make sure visitors got the best possible view of ‘Hannibal,’ staff opened the doors of the warehouse so people could come up close and not have to see him behind bars.

Cairns Botanic Gardens curator Charles Clarke said the alphabeth around 2,000 people had passed through the gates of the gardens since the plant began blooming on Christmas Eve.

He said tourists repeatedly described the smell as “dead cane toad,” “dead snakes” and “rotten fish.”

“It’s funny because a lot of people show up and say, ‘I can’t smell anything,’ and that’s because the smell comes from the flower, so you can’t always smell it,” he said.

The Cairns Botanic Gardens said the rare ‘corpse flower’ bloom was short-lived and had started to ‘collapse’ on Boxing Day.

The latest update to ‘Hannibal’ was posted on the Cairns Botanic Gardens Facebook on December 26, explaining that the flower was ‘past its prime’ and beginning to ‘collapse’.

Visitors took to social media to express their amazement at the ‘incredible’ specimen. Many raved about the ‘absolutely beautiful’ flower, while others hailed the timing of blooming as a ‘Christmas miracle’.

“Absolutely awesome thanks for sharing, I’ve been watching this so amazing,” read one comment.

“Merry Christmas Hannibal, you suck,” said another visitor.

The corpse flower is native to the rainforests of West Sumatra, Indonesia, and is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Plants.

There are thought to be fewer than 1,000 individual plants left in the wild.