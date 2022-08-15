The Block’s Shaynna Blaze sizzles at Hairspray opening night in Melbourne

<!–

Shaynna Blaze is known for her sense of style and Monday was no exception.

The 59-year-old interior designer was the epitome of disco chic as she led the celebrities at Hairspray’s opening night in Melbourne.

Shaynna showed off fashion flair as she posed on the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder purple number that wouldn’t look out of place on the dance floor.

She completed her look with a pair of studded heels and delicate jewelry.

Showing off her timeless complexion, The Block Judge opted for a natural makeup palette, with a light foundation and nude lipstick.

She was thrilled for the outing and had styled her blonde locks in a bob.

Shaynna was joined by Casey Donovan, who turned heads in a flowy pink button-up shirt that she paired with leather pants.

The knockout singer completed her look with a pair of strappy heels and a million dollar smile.

Casey, 34, wore her hair in curls and her makeup palette consisted of a defined forehead, rosy cheek and lots of mascara.

Also in attendance was former Neighbors star Bonnie Anderson.

Bonnie, 27, proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a divine navy blue combo with bow detailing at the top.

The actress highlighted her gorgeous features with pink eyeshadow and a brown lip reminiscent of the 1990s. She let her hair fall in soft waves.

Elsewhere, Pia Miranda starred in a printed boho number, while Patti Newton brought in the razzle dazzle in an all-black ensemble alongside granddaughter Lola.

The showbiz veteran completed her look with an embroidered jacket and Chanel handbag, which she casually set on the floor as she posed for photos.

Rounding out the celebrity rise was Joel Creasey and his partner Jack Stratton Smith, who barley managed to keep the famed comedian’s hands.

The couple in love grabbed the PDA as they posed for photos.

