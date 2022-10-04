The Block’s Sharon Johal breaks down as her design choices are savaged

<!–

Sharon Johal continued to sob after her fellow contestants wrecked her gaudy design choices in the hallway she was renovating with her husband Ankur Dogra.

The Block star cried uncontrollably in her car after hearing the feedback and needed to be comforted as she blubbered that she had tried to take a risk and failed.

Sarah-Jane and her husband Tom were the first to view the elaborate rooms and make their own judgment.

“Not a fan of…” Sarah-Jane began, and Tom added, “Everything,” before saying it looked like a “brothel.”

“It’s pretty fleeting,” Sarah-Jane agreed, looking around in shock.

Dylan and Jenny were next, and Jenny was quick to say, “That’s so bad… Soz Shaz.”

Rachel and Ryan also had some thoughts, with Rachel saying, “I feel like I’m somewhere in Europe and in a hostel and I just paid $20 for the night.”

Participant Omar agreed that the design looked a lot like a house with a bad reputation.

“Honestly, it’s like a brothel… I’ve never been to,” he joked. “Like you see in movies. Cheap movies.’

The rooms were compared to a ‘brothel’ or a European hostel

A couple called the hallway ‘fugly’

Other participants thought it looked like a Chinese restaurant

He also said that the elaborate door at the end of the hall resembled a Chinese restaurant.

“That door to thick noodles needs to change,” he said before bursting into laughter.

The design had also scored low with the judges, with Shaynna Blaze saying, ‘This is terrible. I’m sorry, this makes it feel like a cheap movie set and it brings the other rooms down. It feels like stepping into a themed restaurant’.