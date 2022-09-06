The Block fans slam Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra of The Block drew the ire of viewers watching the show on Tuesday night.

The pair complained about appearing on the show and got into an argument with frontman Keith.

‘I’m leaving, I can’t be fucked. He’s just an asshole,’ Sharon yelled.

Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra of The Block drew the ire of viewers watching the show Tuesday night. The pair complained about appearing on the show and got into an argument with frontman Keith. The couple is in the picture

“Remember, you have a great life outside of this, and these people won’t destroy you,” she continued, speaking to herself.

“This is just a TV show designed to break you into good television,” Sharon roared.

“They don’t care about you, it’s just entertainment. Even if we are not treated as human beings, we must treat everyone as human beings.’

“This is just a TV show designed to break you into good television,” Sharon roared. “They don’t care about you, it’s just entertainment.

“They don’t care about you, it’s just entertainment. Even though we are not treated as people, we should treat everyone as people,” she continued

Elsewhere in the episode, Sharon raged, “I hate it here! How shit is it?’

“Actually, I can’t wait to get out of here,” her equally enraged husband Ankur agreed.

Viewers watching at home were unimpressed by the controversial couple’s antics.

Viewers watching at home were unimpressed by the controversial couple’s antics

Seriously wondering if Sharon and Ankur ever watched an entire season of The Block,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Sharon and Ankur act like the most privileged kids I’ve seen on TV. It’s embarrassing to see,” lamented another.

“Given all their lies, Ankur and Sharon don’t seem to understand that there are cameras filming everything AND it’s shown on TV,” another wrote.

“Sharon and Ankur act like the most privileged kids I’ve seen on TV. It’s embarrassing to see’ one person complained

“You have no work ethic Sharon,” another wrote on Twitter.

‘Is it just me or is Sharon a precious, huge, nagging pain in the a*s? Cheating on the wine recipe and lying about it and their room last night was far from a winner. Get over your aunty and clean up!’ said someone else.

Sharon and Ankur sparked controversy after refusing to admit they used Google to win $50,000 in prizes in a winegrowing challenge.

The actress had previously criticized The Block’s producer for her ‘rogue operation’ after she was inundated with racial slurs over the cheating scandal

The pair were questioned by hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft after they managed to recreate a nearly identical wine blend.

Shelley asked if she “knew how to make it,” but Ankur stuck with his story about the pair with exceptional noses when it comes to wine.

Sharon, who is of Indian descent, subsequently received despicable racist messages online during the public response.