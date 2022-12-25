The best ways to get rid of your Christmas dinner and drinks

Worried about overdoing it this Christmas? Expert reveals the best exercises you can do to digest your festive feast
- At this time of year, with heavy meals and lots of alcoholic drinks, it’s easy to indulge
- However, experts have now revealed the best exercises to burn dishes
- Fitness professional Haylene Ryan-Causer shared workouts for several meals
- Read more: Why women should work out in the morning, research shows
The last thing you probably feel like doing once you’ve overdone it on the mince pie and cheese board is moving.
After a huge Christmas party, you can feel less than cheerful, especially when you hear that the average person would have to walk nearly 12 hours on Boxing Day to burn off the excesses.
Last year, MailOnline discovered that a walk of about 50 miles would expel the 3,475 calories contributed by turkey and all the trimmings.
However, wellness expert Haylene Ryan-Causer has revealed a few simple workouts to help you get back to working out after Christmas dinner.
Fitness professional Haylene Ryan-Causer told FEMAIL a number of different home exercises that can be used to burn the exact calories from all your party drinks.
The fitness pro, sprinter, and Olympic weightlifter has come up with a number of workouts to burn the exact calories from all of our favorite festive drinks.
From sipping champagne or eggnog to tucking pigs in blankets and mince pies, Haylene has you covered.
A GLASS OF CHAMPAGNE
Corks will be popping all over the country this holiday season.
FEMAIL reveals how much it takes to complete the ENTIRE Christmas party
- Roast turkey (149 calories)
- Roasted potatoes (127 calories)
- Filling (231 calories)
- Bread sauce (42 calories)
- Roasted parsnip (102 calories)
- Boiled carrots (14 calories)
- Boiled Brussels Sprouts (32 calories)
- Gravy (17 calories)
- Cranberry sauce (45 calories)
- Pork sausage (62 calories)
- Bacon (135 calories)
Here, Haylene revealed the full workout it takes to burn the calories expended on a Christmas dinner.
- A 5 km running race
- Kettlebell complex – three rounds
20 swings
20 goblet squats
20 suitcase lunges
20 split pers
- Dumbbell complex – three rounds
10 people makers
10 Romanian deadlifts
10 overhead press
= 900 calories
And whether you’re enjoying a bottle of bubbly with friends, or refilling glasses with family on Christmas morning, it can feel all too easy to drink a little too much.
Haylene explained that there are a number of exercises that can be completed in just 10 minutes to get rid of the calories expended during the fizz.
Calories: 80
Training time: 10 minutes
How many rounds? Two
- Run on the spot
- Air squats
- Run on the spot
- Glute bridges
- Run on the spot
- Mountain climbers
6 PIGS IN BLANKETS
Pig in blankets can be considered an essential for many British families during their feast.
However, six servings of the Christmas treat can contain 150 calories.
Three rounds of 30 second exercises will leave you feeling stretched and limber after the snacks.
Among the workouts Haylene suggests are crunches and burpees to work your core.
Calories: 150
Training time: 30 seconds
How many rounds? Three
- One-leg V-ups
- Alternative crunches
- Shelf jacks
- Mountain climbers
- Half burpees – no push-ups
MULLED WINE
The smell of a warming pot of mulled wine would be enough to put anyone in the festive mood.
However, one glass of the drink can contain 210 calories.
The workout suggested by Haylene to train over a glass of wine requires you to go outside to find some stairs.
Calories: 210
Training time: 20 minutes
How many rounds? One
- Run upstairs and down about 20 stairs
- 10 squats
- 5 Run up and walk down
- 10 squats
- 5 Run up and walk down
- 10 squats
After running up and down the stairs, Haylene suggests using only one step to complete the circuit.
- 20 Up and down on each side
- 20 Calf raises on the floor
- 20 Up and down on each side
- 20 Calf raises on the floor
- 20 Up and down on each side
- 20 Calf raises on the floor
CHOPPED PIES
Perhaps the most traditional festive treat, finding the mince pie can be a challenge for many Brits across the country.
That is why FEMAIL conducts a taste test every year to determine which supermarket chain offers the tastiest snack.
But after enjoying a mince pie, or maybe two or three, Haylene suggests a quick workout to feel lighter.
Calories: 220
Training time: 20 minutes
How many rounds? One
- High knees
- Squat
- High knees
- Alternate reverse lunges
- High knees
- push-ups
- High knees
- Mountain climbers
EIGER
Eggnog, a type of drunken milk drink, is the perfect Christmas drink for those chilly evenings at home.
And Haylene revealed that a simple workout can be completed in 30 minutes to get rid of the drunken booze.
Calories: 340
Training time: 30 minutes
How many rounds? Three
- 5 burpees
- 10 Jump Squats
- 15 pushups
- 20 Sumo Squats
- 25 jumping jacks
- 30 crunches
- 25 jumping jacks
- 20 Sumo Squats
- 15 pushups
- 10 Jump Squats
- 5 burpees
Read more:
Have a Fishy Christmas! Shrimp cocktails could be on the way back after Marie Rose sauce used in the 1970s classic became one of last year’s best festive recipes
Forget Moet, raise a toast to supermarket champagne: own-label effervescence from Aldi, Tesco and Waitrose beats some of France’s most celebrated houses
How much booze is in YOUR favorite drink? As a new study shows that Britons massively underestimate the strength of wines, beers and cocktails, guess how many units these 16 different drinks contain…