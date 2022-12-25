The best ways to get rid of your Christmas dinner and drinks

The last thing you probably feel like doing once you’ve overdone it on the mince pie and cheese board is moving.

After a huge Christmas party, you can feel less than cheerful, especially when you hear that the average person would have to walk nearly 12 hours on Boxing Day to burn off the excesses.

Last year, MailOnline discovered that a walk of about 50 miles would expel the 3,475 calories contributed by turkey and all the trimmings.

However, wellness expert Haylene Ryan-Causer has revealed a few simple workouts to help you get back to working out after Christmas dinner.

Fitness professional Haylene Ryan-Causer told FEMAIL a number of different home exercises that can be used to burn the exact calories from all your party drinks.

The fitness pro, sprinter, and Olympic weightlifter has come up with a number of workouts to burn the exact calories from all of our favorite festive drinks.

From sipping champagne or eggnog to tucking pigs in blankets and mince pies, Haylene has you covered.

A GLASS OF CHAMPAGNE

Corks will be popping all over the country this holiday season.

FEMAIL reveals how much it takes to complete the ENTIRE Christmas party Roast turkey (149 calories)

Roasted potatoes (127 calories)

Filling (231 calories)

Bread sauce (42 calories)

Roasted parsnip (102 calories)

Boiled carrots (14 calories)

Boiled Brussels Sprouts (32 calories)

Gravy (17 calories)

Cranberry sauce (45 calories)

Pork sausage (62 calories)

Bacon (135 calories) Here, Haylene revealed the full workout it takes to burn the calories expended on a Christmas dinner. A 5 km running race

Kettlebell complex – three rounds 20 swings 20 goblet squats 20 suitcase lunges 20 split pers Dumbbell complex – three rounds 10 people makers 10 Romanian deadlifts 10 overhead press = 900 calories

And whether you’re enjoying a bottle of bubbly with friends, or refilling glasses with family on Christmas morning, it can feel all too easy to drink a little too much.

Haylene explained that there are a number of exercises that can be completed in just 10 minutes to get rid of the calories expended during the fizz.

Calories: 80

Training time: 10 minutes

How many rounds? Two

Run on the spot

Air squats

Run on the spot

Glute bridges

Run on the spot

Mountain climbers

6 PIGS IN BLANKETS

Pig in blankets can be considered an essential for many British families during their feast.

However, six servings of the Christmas treat can contain 150 calories.

Three rounds of 30 second exercises will leave you feeling stretched and limber after the snacks.

Among the workouts Haylene suggests are crunches and burpees to work your core.

Calories: 150

Training time: 30 seconds

How many rounds? Three

One-leg V-ups

Alternative crunches

Shelf jacks

Mountain climbers

Half burpees – no push-ups

MULLED WINE

The smell of a warming pot of mulled wine would be enough to put anyone in the festive mood.

However, one glass of the drink can contain 210 calories.

The workout suggested by Haylene to train over a glass of wine requires you to go outside to find some stairs.

Calories: 210

Training time: 20 minutes

How many rounds? One

Run upstairs and down about 20 stairs

10 squats

5 Run up and walk down

10 squats

5 Run up and walk down

10 squats

After running up and down the stairs, Haylene suggests using only one step to complete the circuit.

20 Up and down on each side

20 Calf raises on the floor

20 Up and down on each side

20 Calf raises on the floor

20 Up and down on each side

20 Calf raises on the floor

CHOPPED PIES

Perhaps the most traditional festive treat, finding the mince pie can be a challenge for many Brits across the country.

That is why FEMAIL conducts a taste test every year to determine which supermarket chain offers the tastiest snack.

But after enjoying a mince pie, or maybe two or three, Haylene suggests a quick workout to feel lighter.

Calories: 220

Training time: 20 minutes

How many rounds? One

High knees

Squat

High knees

Alternate reverse lunges

High knees

push-ups

High knees

Mountain climbers

EIGER

Eggnog, a type of drunken milk drink, is the perfect Christmas drink for those chilly evenings at home.

And Haylene revealed that a simple workout can be completed in 30 minutes to get rid of the drunken booze.

Calories: 340

Training time: 30 minutes

How many rounds? Three

5 burpees

10 Jump Squats

15 pushups

20 Sumo Squats

25 jumping jacks

30 crunches

25 jumping jacks

20 Sumo Squats

15 pushups

10 Jump Squats

5 burpees

