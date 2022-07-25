The Bachelor: Laurina Fleure considered an abortion because she was so afraid of motherhood

Ex-Bachelor star Laurina Fleure has admitted she was terrified of motherhood after finding out she was expecting her first child with partner James Black.

The 38-year-old confessed that she considered not going ahead with her pregnancy after questioning whether she would “ever be responsible enough” to raise a child.

“I didn’t think I would ever have children, so there were a lot of tears in the beginning and just fear,” she said. Herald Sun.

“I did wonder if I should see through it.”

Laurina added that her career, which she said was her “main priority,” led her to reconsider pregnancy.

The Melbourne native is the founder of Beauty Aqua, a beverage brand that sells sparkling water infused with vitamins, electrolytes and amino acids.

‘I borrowed all my mother’s money for’ [the business]she explained. “I thought, ‘How am I going to lift boxes and do all that when I’m pregnant?'”

Laurina, who appeared in both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, also said she wouldn’t have a baby unless she was “tough in love.”

She announced in May that she was expecting her first child with partner James, 32, who runs his own landscaping business.

Laurina showed the couple side by side and captioned the post: “The mother and the father…3.5 months…”

Shortly after the announcement, the reality TV star told the Herald Sun she had come to believe that having a baby was not “in my cards.”

“I was with James when I started freezing my eggs and I wasn’t responding well to the hormones so I gave up and thought I was going to have a hard time having a baby,” she said.

She also revealed that the couple planned to tie the knot soon.

Laurina rose to fame in Blake Garvey’s 2014 season of The Bachelor, before later appearing in the first season of Bachelor in Paradise.

She went viral after complaining that Blake had taken her out for a “dirty street pie” at a food truck instead of enjoying a glamorous date like the other women got.

In 2018, Laurina briefly returned to TV in the first season of Bachelor In Paradise.

She appeared on the Fiji reality show in episode two, but decided to quit five episodes later after failing to spark romance with one of the contestants.