The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur is hand-in-hand with boyfriend and former co-star Akshay Thakrar

She recently revealed that she was “unexpectedly swept off her feet” by an opponent.

And The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur stepped out hand in hand with her boyfriend Akshay Thakra as they celebrated the launch of her new company on Saturday.

The dessert shop owner, 31, made her first public appearance with the marketing entrepreneur, 28, at Oh So Yum’s grand opening in Bradford — after announcing their relationship on Instagram.

Loved-up: The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur, 31, stepped out hand in hand with boyfriend Akshay Thakrar, 28, at the launch of her new business in Bradford on Saturday

Harpreet stunned in a stylish floral costume that consisted of a wrapped blazer and flared trousers.

She increased her height with a pair of sleek black heels and sported her dark brown locks with bouncy curls.

Akshay stepped out to support his girlfriend and opted for a leather biker jacket which he wore over a black T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Chic: She stunned in a stylish floral suit that consisted of a wrapped blazer and flared trousers

Their outing comes when Harpreet announced that she was “unexpectedly swept off her feet” by Akshay.

The couple announced their relationship on Instagram last week and shared some beloved snaps as they celebrated their three-month anniversary.

Harpreet gushed in the caption: ‘The best things in life happen unexpectedly ❤️

“I love sharing my Oh So Yum business trip with you, but this time… it’s a personal one.”

Slick: Akshay stepped out to support his girlfriend and chose a leather biker jacket that he layered over a black T-shirt and dark blue jeans

She continued: “Since I came out of the Apprentice house, my life has been a complete whirlwind in more ways than one.

“For the past three months, someone special has unexpectedly swept me off the ground and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes us.”

Harpreet told MailOnline that her sister Gurvinder, 33, not only remains a director but still owns her stake in the company, Oh So Yum.

Grand Opening: Harpreet increased her height with a pair of sleek black heels and sported her brunette luscious, bouncy curls

In an exclusive interview, Harpreet insisted that apprentice boss Lord Sugar had “no problem” with her company, run by a relative for five years, and BBC producers touting the suspense as “a little fun TV montage” .

Harpreet said, “My sister will remain in the company as a director. They made it a big deal on the show, but it’s not that big of a deal.

“Lord Sugar is getting two for one and is looking forward to meeting my sister, but if it keeps him from investing, she’d resign.

Whirlwind: Their outing comes as Harpreet announced she was ‘swept off her feet unexpectedly’ by Akshay

So sweet: Harpreet gushed in the caption: ‘The best things in life happen unexpectedly ❤️

‘During the interviews nothing was said about the business plan, they had no problem with that. I was so confident because I thought that if the only problem is the company structure, not the company itself, then I’m a winner.

“They had no issues with costs, expenses, numbers, so if my sister was only a shareholder, we’d be happy to change it, but she’s staying.

“We didn’t have to argue or anything—it was a bit of a fun TV edit, but Lord Sugar has no problem.”