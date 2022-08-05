The Apple Watch Series 8 might not get a redesign after all

For the past two years, we’ve been hearing reports of a redesigned Apple Watch with flat bezels and a thinner design. When it didn’t arrive with the Apple Watch Series 7, we assumed it would be released this year. Now a new rumor claims that Apple has scrapped the new design again.

According to ShrimpApplePro (who has an impressive track record), the base model of the Apple Watch Series 8 will look the same as the Series 7 with 41mm and 45mm displays and the same dimensions. They also say their source “doesn’t notice any new sensors visually”.

Apple Watch Series 8 leaks

Note: The information is only about the base series 8. No info about the higher version atm

That’s not to say there won’t be internal improvements in the Apple Watch Series 8. Rumor has it that Apple will add a temperature sensor to the Apple Watch along with battery improvements, so there could still be big under-the-hood changes to the fashion. ShrimpApplePro’s source just said they didn’t “notice” anything new about the watch, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any new features.

ShrimpApplePro will not provide details on the new “Pro” model, which is expected to bring the most obvious changes, including a larger screen and a rugged titanium case. Note that the leaker’s sources say there will no longer be a titanium option for the base models.

Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 at an event in September that will also include the iPhone 14. ShrimpApplePro says the mass production date is late August.