Texas girl, 12, shoots father, 38, in abdomen then herself in the head in ‘murder pact with friend’

A 12-year-old Texas girl shot her father as part of a murder pact she made with her boyfriend, officials said.

According to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls spent weeks planning to kill their families — and their pets — and then drive to Georgia together.

But the girlfriend didn’t get through on her end of the deal, and the 12-year-old girl eventually turned the gun on herself on the street just outside her house after shooting her father.

The sheriff’s detectives said the minor allegedly shot her father, fled the crime scene and later shot herself. A gun was found under the juvenile suspect,” the police said in a statement.

Police said they were responding to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in Weatherford, Texas, a small town about 30 miles west of Fort Worth.

When they arrived, they found the girl lying in the street in front of the house with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Inside the house, police found her 38-year-old father shot in the abdomen.

Both were flown to a nearby hospital and their condition is unknown.

Police said that after shooting her father, the girl planned to drive about 230 miles to the town of Lufkin, Texas, where she planned to pick up her boyfriend and begin their flight.

It remains unclear why the girls wanted to kill their families and run away.

“It doesn’t matter if they live in a small town or a big city. Unfortunately, things like this can happen,” said Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

“I will say that this case is definitely a time to remind parents that it is very important to know who your kids are friends with, whether that be in the classroom, social media apps, Snapchat, TikTok and whatever. game platforms.’

Police said they are withholding the girls’ names due to their ages and also not releasing the injured father’s name to protect the children.

Police said the girl from Lufkin was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit the plot.