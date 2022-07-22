Tesla reveals 35 MILLION autonomous miles have been driven since 2020 Full Self Driving beta launch

Tesla’s Full Self Driving Beta has covered 35 million miles — collecting a massive amount of data that will further enhance its capabilities — and most of those miles have been driven in the past seven months.

“We have now deployed our FSD Beta with City Streets driving capability to more than 100,000 owners — they are very happy with the capabilities of the system and we will continue to improve it every week,” said CEO Elon Musk during Tesla’s earnings call this week.

“We have now driven over 35 million miles with FSD Beta.”

Tesla revealed this week during its second-quarter earnings call that Full Self Driving Beta has driven a total of 35 million miles since launch, most of them in the past seven months.

Tesla plans to further expand FSD Beta to more owners in the coming months. Pictured above, an employee drives a Tesla Model S hands-free on a highway in Amsterdam

“That’s more autonomous miles than any company we know of, I think probably more than – maybe more than any other company – all the other companies combined. So – and those miles are growing exponentially.’

Waymo of the alphabet, on the other hand, revealed in August 2021 that its autonomous vehicles had driven 20 million miles since 2009 — a span of 12 years.

The electric car maker also shared figures showing cumulative mileage was less than 5 million from October 2020, when the first FSD Beta tests were launched, to November 2021.

In the same way that the more people use Google Search, the better it performs, as more and more drivers use FSD Beta, the software will improve exponentially.

"And we expect — sorry, our Giga Texas to exceed the 1,000-vehicle-per-week milestone, hopefully in the coming months," Musk said during the earnings call.

A blog for Canadian Tesla drivers predicts the company will hit 100 million cumulative miles by the end of this year.

The tech mogul also expressed concern about the FSD Beta efforts that emerged when Andrej Kaarthy announced last week that he was leaving the company.

“Well, since Andrej was writing all the code himself, things have obviously ground to a halt,” Musk joked.

“But we have a team of about 120 people in our software AI group who are extremely talented. And I think we’ll have — I’m very confident that we’ll solve full self-driving and it still seems to be this year.

“Looks like we’re coming together this year to become fully self-driving.”

During the earnings call, Musk shared updates on the company’s production targets, which were challenged by Covid-related chaos in the supply chain.

“In Austin and Berlin, we reduced the number of welding robots by 70 percent per unit of capacity,” Musk explains. Pictured above is Gigafactory Texas

“We reached an important milestone of 1,000 cars per week in June,” he said, referring to the company’s factory in Berlin, Germany.

“And we expect – sorry, our Giga Texas will hopefully exceed the 1,000-vehicle-per-week milestone in the coming months.”

Tesla, which makes most parts for its vehicles in-house, is also looking to ramp up its manufacturing process.

“We’ve made a lot of progress in manufacturing processes,” Musk said during the earnings call. ‘As we are now showing in the shareholder deck, thanks to our – the large castings we make the largest castings in the world.

“In Austin and Berlin, we have reduced the number of body welding robots by 70 percent per unit of capacity.

“So that’s, you name it, about a body shop that’s about three times smaller than it normally would be.

‘And I must say that it is also lighter, cheaper and has superior sound vibration hardness. So it’s good in every way.

“But this journey is not over yet. We will bring another level of simplicity and production improvements with Cybertruck and future products that we are not quite ready for right now, but I think it will be very exciting to reveal in the future.”