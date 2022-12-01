Terror charges against Neil Prakash, Islamic State terrorist, arrives in Australia

<!–
Islamic State terrorist Neil Prakash has arrived in Australia to be charged with terrorism.
The Melbourne-born terrorist, 31, flew from Turkey to Darwin early Friday morning and will travel on to Victoria to face court where he faces life in prison.
He has been described as the “most important and dangerous” Australian member of ISIS and encouraged attacks on Sydney and Melbourne.
Former Home Secretary Peter Dutton revoked Prakash’s citizenship in 2018 due to his participation in ISIS and because he was Fijian.
But Fijian immigration officials were adamant that Prakash – who was born in Melbourne to a Fijian father – has never had or sought citizenship in their country.
Prakash rose to prominence for his ties to several terror plots in Australia and his use of social media to lure potential recruits to Islamic State.
More to come
