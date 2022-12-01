Home Terror charges against Neil Prakash, Islamic State terrorist, arrives in Australia
Categories: News

Terror charges against Neil Prakash, Islamic State terrorist, arrives in Australia

Islamic state terrorist who planned attacks on Sydney and Melbourne lands in Australia and faces life in prison on terrorism charges

By Aidan Wondracz for Daily Mail Australia

published: 21:44, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 21:52, Dec 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

Related Post
  1. Friendyjordies takes ‘indefinite hiatus’ after arson attack

    Controversial YouTube comedian Jordan Shanks-Markovina, better known as Friendlyjordies, is taking an "indefinite hiatus" from…

  2. Russian attacks plunge Ukraine, parts of Moldova into darkness

    A barrage of Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure has knocked out power in much of…

  3. Solomon Islands shaken by huge earthquake, tsunami alert issued

    Pacific nation government advises people to move to higher ground following magnitude 7.0 quakeA large…

<!–

<!–

Islamic State terrorist Neil Prakash has arrived in Australia to be charged with terrorism.

The Melbourne-born terrorist, 31, flew from Turkey to Darwin early Friday morning and will travel on to Victoria to face court where he faces life in prison.

He has been described as the “most important and dangerous” Australian member of ISIS and encouraged attacks on Sydney and Melbourne.

Former Home Secretary Peter Dutton revoked Prakash’s citizenship in 2018 due to his participation in ISIS and because he was Fijian.

But Fijian immigration officials were adamant that Prakash – who was born in Melbourne to a Fijian father – has never had or sought citizenship in their country.

Prakash rose to prominence for his ties to several terror plots in Australia and his use of social media to lure potential recruits to Islamic State.

More to come

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: arrivesAustraliachargesdaily mailfaceISILIslamicNeilnewsPrakashstateterrorTerrorist
14 hours ago

Recent Posts

Eufy security cameras transmit data to cloud without consent. This is not the worst part.

Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…

2 mins ago

We will see a completely new type of computer, says AI pioneer Geoff Hinton

Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…

3 mins ago

In 2023, get ready for the Year of the Yin Water Rabbit!

Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…

3 mins ago

7 of the Best Custom Hat Ideas for Your Next Travel Adventure!

One of the best things about traveling is the sense of excitement it offers. You…

3 mins ago

India’s Bishnoi community is the original eco-warriors

Surrounded by deer and antelopes, Ghevar Ram caressed an injured fawn at a rescue centre…

4 mins ago

All you need to know about these 4 healthy cooking oils

Cooking with oil is an everyday part of life, but not all oils are created…

4 mins ago