Terrifying moment huge rogue wave surges on to Miami sidewalk and crashes into pedestrians

Six people were injured when a red wave surged across a Miami sidewalk and crashed into rocks, officials said.

Video captured the terrifying moment the massive water took out several pedestrians after the departure of catastrophic Hurricane Ian.

South Florida was spared major impacts from the storm, and there were even sunny blue skies Friday when the rouge wave hit.

But officials say rough surf combined with king tides can create dangerous water conditions.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. There are double-red flags, which means the sea is closed to the public.

While South Florida was spared the major impacts of Hurricane Ian, king tides are pushing sea levels a foot or two higher than normal and were expected Tuesday through Friday.

The wave crashed onto the sidewalk Friday around 10:45 a.m. Friday near South Pointe Park in Miami Beach.

Four women and two men were taken to hospital after being hit.

City spokeswoman Melissa Berthier said the victims suffered “minor injuries” but that the area has been closed until further notice.

Double red flags remained on the beach warning others that it is not safe to enter the water, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue announced mid-morning

A witness took pictures of the incident that showed victims with wounds on their arms and legs, WSVN reported. One person appeared to have a head injury.

“I’ve never seen the water so turbulent ever,” Williams Schachte told WSVN.

Schachte and Tim Carr saw the dangerous conditions from their apartment building, so they biked to the park to get a closer look.

“I was really shocked,” Carr said. ‘It’s kind of the perfect storm between the king tide this month and I think the remnants of Ian.’

Another local resident pointed out: ‘It might be sunny but when you have waves like this and that kind of action, be really careful out there.’

Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds Wednesday, flooding homes and leaving nearly 2.7 million people without power.

On Friday, it downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.

Hurricane Ian’s “tsunami-like” flooding wiped out large areas of Fort Myers

Fort Myers – one of the hardest hit areas in Florida – was devastated in the hurricane

The US National Hurricane Center says Ian, which cut a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week, had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph Friday afternoon.

Florida officials fear the death toll from Hurricane Ian could rise significantly because of the wide swath of the state inundated by the storm.

After making landfall with some of the highest wind speeds for a hurricane over U.S. territory, the storm flooded areas on both Florida coasts, tore homes from their slabs, destroyed beachfront businesses and left more than 2 million people without power.

A flat roof is covered with waterproof material in Miami before the arrival of Hurricane Ian

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead in the United States

Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said responders so far have focused on “urgent” searches aimed at emergency rescue and initial assessments, which will be followed by two more waves of searches.

He said Friday that first responders may detect deaths without confirming them.