Tennessee Titans plans for a $2.2BILLION stadium are approved by Nashville Metro Council

The next steps in the Tennessee Titans plans for a new stadium took another step forward when the Nashville Metro Council approved its construction plans.

A term sheet has been approved by the council on what is a proposed $2.2 billion domed stadium next to Nissan Stadium – where the Titans currently play.

Council members voted 8-27-3 to agree to the terms, but finer details are yet to be approved and finalized with a goal of opening by 2026.

According to the plans, the facility will cover 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000.

While the weather in central Tennessee is not remarkable for being cold, the dome can host events such as the Super Bowl, the Final Four, College Football Playoff games, and other major sporting events.

Development on Nissan Stadium began in 1997 and opened in 1999 – after hosting the Titans, Nashville SC, and Tennessee State University football team.

A rendering of what the stadium will look like against the Nashville skyline – near where Nissan Stadium currently stands on the banks of the Cumberland River

Rent for the stadium is funded in half by the Titans, the NFL, and personal seating licenses.

The rest of the funding comes from a tax on hotels paid by tourists, stadium sales tax on both NFL and stadium campus, and the rest comes from the state.

At $2.2 billion, this is expected to be the second most expensive stadium development in history – after the $5.5 billion spent to build Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.