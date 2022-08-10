Team finds novel mechanism for heterochromatin establishment and transcriptional silencing in rice crop fungus

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Rice is one of the most important crops in the world, especially in China. Rice yield is most severely hampered by the fungus Magnaporte oryzae. According to the National Agro-Tech Extension and Service Center, about 400 hectares of rice will be ravaged by rice explosion by 2022. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to reveal the pathogenic mechanism of Magnaporthe oryzae and discover potential pesticide targets for prevention and control of rice explosion.

The research team led by Tao Zeng of Zhejiang University College of Agriculture and Biotechnology and Kou Yanjun of the China National Rice Research Institute published an open-access paper in the journal New phytologist on July 16. This study reveals how Polycomb Repressive Complex 2 (PRC2) regulates the normal distribution of facultative heterochromatin and the stable maintenance of gene repression, providing a better understanding of the pathogenic mechanism of Magnaporthe oryzae, thereby providing theoretical guidance for the prevention and control of rice blast. .

Development in higher organisms requires good gene silencing, achieved in part by trimethylation of lysine 27 on histone H3 (H3K27me3). The core subunits Kmt6-Suz12-Eed are indispensable for H3K27me3-mediated transcriptional silencing in Magnaporthe oryzae. In addition, these core subunits play an essential role in fungal development, stress response and host pathogenicity. However, the regulation of the normal distribution of H3K27me3 occupancy remains unclear, especially in fungi. In addition, Polycomb repressive complex 1 (PRC1) mediates transcriptional repression through H3K27me3 recognition, chromatin compaction and H2AK119 monoubiquitylation, but it remains unknown how PRC2 performs stable transcriptional silencing of target genes in the absence of PRC1 in the fungi.

In this study, the researchers identified P55 as an additional PRC2 subunit and examined its critical role in the normal distribution of H3K27me3 and transcriptional silencing. They also found that loss of p55 could cause severe global defects in the normal distribution of H3K27me3 and transcriptional reprogramming on the H3K27me3-occupied genes. Furthermore, the Sin3 histone deacetylase complex was found to be essential for maintaining H3K27me3 occupancy and stably maintaining gene repression through direct interaction with P55.

In summary, this study revealed a novel mechanism by which P55 and Sin3 were involved in the normal distribution of facultative heterochromatic modifications and the stable maintenance of gene repression in eukaryotes.

A new way to read H3K27 methylation

More information:

Chuyu Lin et al, The additional PRC2 subunit and Sin3 histone deacetylase complex are required for the normal distribution of H3K27me3 occupancy and transcriptional silencing in Magnaporthe oryzae, New phytologist (2022). Chuyu Lin et al, The additional PRC2 subunit and Sin3 histone deacetylase complex are required for the normal distribution of H3K27me3 occupancy and transcriptional silencing in Magnaporthe oryzae,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/nph.18383

Provided by Zhejiang University