Teacher Katie Lolas reveals the seven steps to perfecting your pavlova this Christmas

Teacher reveals the seven steps to perfect your pavlova this Christmas – and her tried-and-true recipe she makes every year

A high school teacher known for her incredible meal prep has shared the seven steps to perfect your pavlova this Christmas, as well as her time-tested recipe.

Katie Lolas, from Sydney, said that while pavlova can be “fussy” at times, it’s also one of her favorite desserts.

“Here are my top tips to help you navigate the common mistakes people encounter when creating this beauty,” Katie wrote on Instagram.

A high school teacher (pictured), known for her incredible meal prep, has shared the seven steps to perfect your pavlova this Christmas, as well as her time-tested recipe

Katie Lolas, from Sydney, said that while pavlovas can be “fussy” at times, it’s also one of her favorite desserts (pavlova pictured)

The first thing the teacher explained that you need to remember is that your eggs should always be at room temperature.

This is because room temperature egg whites will create a more stable and fluffier meringue.

“Second, sugar has to be added slowly,” Katie explained. She recommends adding one tablespoon at a time.

The reason why you should add your sugar slowly is because it dissolves more easily in the egg white.

“My third tip is to make sure your bowl is squeaky clean to get stiff peaks,” Katie said.

Likewise, your electric mixer should be on high speed to make the meringue perfectly smooth and fluffy.

Katie Lolas’ seven steps to the perfect pavlova 1. Eggs should be at room temperature. 2. Sugar should be added slowly. Katie recommends adding one tablespoon at a time. 3. Your bowl must be squeaky clean to get stiff peaks. 4. Make sure your electric mixer is set to high speed. 5. You know you’ve reached stiff peaks when you can hold your bowl upside down and the contents don’t spill out. 6. Make sure your pavlova cools slowly to avoid collapsing 7. You’ll know your pavlova is perfectly cooked when it’s pale in color and looks dry, but when you insert a skewer into it, it should come out with a thick, gooey, marshmallow-like consistency. Source: Katie Lolas

The first thing the teacher explained that you need to remember with pavlovas is that your eggs should always be at room temperature (photo Katie Lolas)

Finally, if you want to know if your pavlova is cooked perfectly or not, judge it by its color; it should be pale in color (pavlova pictured)

“Fifth, you know you’ve reached firm peaks when you can hold your bowl upside down and the contents don’t spill out,” Katie said.

“You also have to make sure it cools down slowly to prevent it from collapsing.”

Finally, if you want to know if your pavlova is cooked perfectly or not, judge it by its color.

“It should be pale in color and appear dry, but if you stick a skewer in it, it should come out with a thick, gooey, marshmallow-like consistency,” Katie said.

How to make the perfect Katie Lolas Christmas pavlova? INGREDIENTS Four egg whites Katie shared her perfect pavlova recipe for Christmas (pictured) Three-quarter cup caster sugar A teaspoon of lemon juice Half a teaspoon of vanilla essence TOP SUGGESTIONS Fresh whipped cream Mascarpone Berries Mango Kiwis Raspberry sauce Passion fruit pulp Chocolate ganache METHOD 1. Preheat the oven to 150 degrees Celsius. Line an oven dish with baking paper. In a large bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. 2. Gradually add sugar, a tablespoon at a time, beating until sugar is dissolved. 3. Add lemon juice, vanilla and beat well until stiff peaks form. 4. Spoon the mixture onto the baking tray to form the desired shape. The above wreath is about 20 cm in diameter. 5. Bake for 20 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 120 degrees Celsius and bake for another 45 minutes. Turn off the oven and allow the pavlova to cool with the oven door ajar. 6. Once the pavlova has cooled completely, it’s time to add your toppings of choice. Source: Katie Lolas

Hundreds who saw the teacher’s pavlova on Instagram said it looked “yummy” and shared their own tips for making it, including not opening the oven door for an hour

To make her perfect pavlova for yourself, you will need egg whites, caster sugar, lemon juice, vanilla essence, freshly whipped cream, marscapone, berries, mango, kiwis, raspberry sauce, passion fruit pulp and chocolate ganache.

You can also add any other toppings you like, Katie added, ideally fruit or chocolate based.

Hundreds who saw the teacher’s pavlova on Instagram said it looked “yummy” and shared tips of their own.

‘I’ll turn off the oven before it’s fully cooked and don’t open the oven for an hour – then the pavement will be white, not off-white!’ one person noticed.

“Let it sit in the oven overnight to cool completely and prevent collapse.” This works for me every time,” added another.