TC Weekender: The great retreat

Amidst the news of fishing out phishing scams, more layoffs and startups exiting markets, a few silver linings peek: Zambia says y’ello to 5G, SA regulates crypto exchanges, Abuja gives Nigerian telcos a huge discount and Kenya recognizes smartphones as legitimate work tools for journalists.
These, and more interesting stories from the tech ecosystem are in this week’s edition of TC Weekender. Happy reading!
TC Insights: State of Tech Report
We are rapidly approaching the end of the year’s final quarter. It is useful to think back on how the previous quarter played out before you start evaluating how Q4 went for the tech ecosystem.
Our Q3 2022 Report is a great way to start.
MTN wins $4 billion bribery case
MTN Zambia launches the country’s first 5G network
There’s more positive news from MTN. The telco giant launched the first commercial 5G network in Zambia this week. This groundbreaking success came after running trials in the south-central African country over the past 11 months.
Twiga gets a $2.5 million loan
SA regulates crypto exchanges
Kenya recognises smartphones as journalism tools
Who brought the money this week?
- Solarise, an energy leasing company based in Kenya, raised $33.4 million in debt funding. The round was led by the Facility for Energy Inclusion (FEI). Other participating investors include Oikocredit, the Lion’s Head managed fund and AfricaGoGreen Fund.
- Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara, received $8 million in series A funding.
- Nigerian restaurant management platform, Orda has raised $3.4 million in a seed round. The round was led by Quona capital and the FinTech Collective.
- Badili a Kenyan-based smartphone re-commerce platform, raised $2.1 million in pre-seed funding from Venture Catalysts, V&R Africa, Grenfell holdings, SOSV, family offices and angel investors from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and India.
