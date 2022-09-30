Taylor Swift will embark on ‘massive’ stadium tour in 2023

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Taylor Swift will embark on a ‘massive’ stadium tour in 2023, according to the HITS Daily Double Twitter account.

This breaking news comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of Swift’s new album, Midnights, on October 21.

The pop megastar’s 10th studio album was ‘written in the middle of the night’ and she has been releasing song titles in recent weeks to feed her voracious fan base.

Big news: Taylor Swift will embark on a ‘massive’ stadium tour in 2023, following the release of her album Midnights, according to the HITS Daily Double Twitter account; seen earlier this month in Nashville

Swift, 32, has previously headlined five concert tours, the last being the Reputation World Tour in 2018 that grossed nearly $350 million, breaking the record for the highest-grossing tour of all time.

The Grammy winner was preparing her sixth tour called Lover Fest for 2020, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. No further details have been released, but the stadium tour is reported to be ‘massive’.

Midnights will be released in four different album styles, with jade green, blood moon and mahogany versions available through the star’s official online store and an exclusive lavender version available at Target.

The Album: The pop megastar’s 10th studio album and will be released on October 21.

Taylor has recently shared that these four different vinyls combine to resemble a clock and close collaborator Jack Antonoff is rumored to be involved in creating the album.

The Miss Americana star previously shared three names of the 13 songs on the album: Question…?, Vigilante S**t, and a song called Mastermind. She revealed the name of a fourth song on Tuesday called Midnight Rain, and shared the news with her fans about her TikTok series Midnights Mayhem With Me.

Taylor is making the song announcements by playing an online lottery game with her fans, videotaping herself choosing a numbered ping pong ball and announcing the name of the corresponding song number on the album.

Fueling the excitement: Swift has revealed the names of four songs from the album by playing a lottery game with her fans on TikTok. She repeatedly selected a numbered ping pong ball and shared the name of the corresponding track

Taylor plans to continue sharing track names from her TikTok series to build buzz. The album is a collection of songs born out of 13 sleepless nights with the superstar staying up to write the lyrics that kept her awake.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night,” read the official announcement for the album. ‘A journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we walk and the demons we face. For all of us who have gone round and round and decided to keep our flashlights on and go looking, hoping that maybe when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll find each other.

With a massive stadium tour looming, Swift fans are sure to be staying up at night with anticipation. The news of this new tour also comes ahead of the star’s latest film, as Amsterdam will be released on November 4.