Tampa Bay Rays players stay at a HAUNTED hotel this week on a road trip through Milwaukee

Tampa Bay Rays players go from bunting at night to avoiding things that collide at night.

While the Rays take a short two-game road trip to play the Brewers, they will stay at a hotel that is notorious in baseball circles for being haunted.

Built in 1893, the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee is home to multiple spectral observations by guests and MLB players who have been there.

One of the scariest players is infielder Yandy Diaz, who considered looking for another place to stay after some light-hearted teasing from teammates.

After a trip to Detroit, a printout of a cartoon ghost with “beware” written in Spanish was pasted into Diaz’s locker.

“All I want is (no) ghosts in my room,” Diaz said through a team interpreter.

Joking out of Diaz’s fear of the hotel, manager Kevin Cash said a ghost run-up could deter him from a 0-for-20 batting slump.

Outfielder Roman Quinn heard several stories of “visits” from former Phillies teammates who stayed at the hotel.

Some examples are seeing the impression on a bed of a person sitting there, clothes being placed in one place and moving around the room when the player steps outside, and people in hallways disappearing at the second glance.

One player on the Rays who hates ghosts and has previously resided in the Pfister is Ji-Man Choi.

In fact, Choi was once quoted about seeing ghosts there, but he says there was miscommunication with a previous interpreter.

“If I see a ghost, I say ‘hi’ to it,” Choi said through an interpreter.

Other teammates, such as pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, are not so afraid of the hotel.

“I’m not too worried,” he told reporters. ‘I’m not saying I don’t believe in that. I just feel like if you don’t worry too much about it, maybe bad things won’t happen.

‘But no, I’m fine with it. I think certain guys are very intrigued and some guys want nothing to do with it. So I’m just trying to be honest about it. But Yandy is the man.’

Both Roman Quinn (left) and Ji-Man Choi (right) are familiar with the reputation of the Pfister

While some Rays will be scared of ghosts, they should be more scared of their performance since the All-Star break.

The team goes into this two-game series 7-9, sliding further and further back in both the AL East and AL Wild Card races.

They are currently 12 games behind the league-leader New York Yankees and 1.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

Although they are currently in a wildcard position, they are just a half game ahead of the Seattle Mariners, with the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox all within easy reach.