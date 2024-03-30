Brentford vs Man United – Premier League: Live score, team news and updates as Erik ten Hag’s side look to build on win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United fans will still be beaming at the sight of Amad Diallo walking away to celebrate.

The 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup will live long in the memories of United fans, but tonight their team has a job to do.

Before the start of the day, United were nine points off the Champions League places, so their chances of a late breakthrough are slim.

However, a win over Brentford today would be just what they need to build on their recent momentum.