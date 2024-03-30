Brentford vs Man United – Premier League: Live score, team news and updates as Erik ten Hag’s side look to build on win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals

147
Manchester United fans will still be beaming at the sight of Amad Diallo walking away to celebrate.
The 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup will live long in the memories of United fans, but tonight their team has a job to do.
Before the start of the day, United were nine points off the Champions League places, so their chances of a late breakthrough are slim.
However, a win over Brentford today would be just what they need to build on their recent momentum.
But Thomas Frank won’t want that to happen.
You Might Also Like
- Miles Bridges’ domestic violence charges are DROPPED due to ‘insufficient evidence’ after Hornets forward sat out entirety of 2022-23 season and served NBA suspension
- Raheem Sterling ‘rejected eye-watering Saudi Arabia transfer offer’ last summer to remain at Chelsea… as it emerges owner Todd Boehly singled him out for dressing room pep talk
- Meet the Boat Race’s most glamourous star, Savannah Adamo, a jet-setting American swimsuit model who has swapped the sunny California beaches for the River Thames
- Dani Alves breaks his silence after rape conviction as he claims ‘wherever I go, I survive’ and dines on wagyu beef at high-end Barcelona restaurant after latest court appearance following release from prison