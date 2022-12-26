Tammy Hembrow spends $2,223 on a pie stand and pitcher for Christmas

She is known for her expensive taste in fashion and penchant for designer clothing.

And on Monday, Tammy Hembrow showed off her expensive kitchen accessories while celebrating Christmas.

The famous influencer, 28, shared a photo of her $818 pink pitcher and $1,405 cake stand from Helle Mardahl Studio, the Influencer Updates Instagram page revealed.

In another photo, Tammy showed off her amazing figure in a red crop top and skirt for the family reunion.

In the pictures, Tammy teases her adoring followers with a green box before revealing a bracelet with five onyx shaped like four-leaf clovers, all set in 18-karat yellow gold.

Tammy’s expensive purchase cost her a staggering $6,250.

“Gift from me to me,” she captioned the images, along with a red love heart.

It comes after Tammy recently revealed the status of her relationship with Matt Poole during a photo shoot in Sydney.

She confessed that it was “a tough job being a single mother of three children,” according to one of the makeup artists on set.

The source told Daily Mail Australia: “Tammy said she and Matt split up a while ago and he was doing his own thing now which is why he brought baby Posy on set.”

“Tammy said they were doing everything they could to maintain a friendship while sharing their little one.”