Tallia Storm looks sensational in a pink mini dress and knee high boots as she poses in London

Tallia Storm looked nothing short of sensational as she attended the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The singer, 23, dressed to impress in a strapless metallic pink mini dress with ribbed detailing down the front.

The beauty turned up the heat by elevating her frame in a pair of striking silver knee-high boots and pairing it with a matching handbag as an accessory.

The star opted for several dazzling silver jewelry, including a personalized necklace with her name on it and eye-catching earrings.

Tallia caused a storm of snaps with a radiant palette of makeup, including a smoky eyeshadow, fluttering lashes and a shimmery nude lipstick.

The former X Factor contestant straightened her long blonde locks of poker as they fell down her back from a center parting.

The singer radiated confidence as she threw several sultry looks for photographers on the red carpet.

Tallia told MailOnline earlier this year that she was invited by guitarist Nile Rodgers, with whom she was already in the studio.

The Everyday hitmaker said it took “years” to get into a room with major producers who have worked with BTS and Dua Lipa, saying it didn’t all happen “overnight.”

“I already work with the producers, but I’ve been doing this since I was 13. Only now have I been able to get them into a room,” she said.

“Literally just ten years of hassle. People think this doesn’t happen overnight, but it doesn’t.”

The determined musician said ‘Dua will knock on my door’ if she is nominated for more collaborations.

Tallia also said she wants to be a “role model” to show others that finding success doesn’t happen overnight and isn’t the same as going “viral.”

She added: “I want to be the voice because it’s okay if you don’t go viral tomorrow because if you last 10 years, watch it, you actually start making moves.

“We are in dangerous territory because the idols like Charli Dimelo are incredible, but one of the 50 million kids who post on the app.”